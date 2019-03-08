Advanced search

Celebration of Letchworth Festival's 10th anniversary ends on a high

PUBLISHED: 11:34 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 02 July 2019

People enjoying the antics at the Letchworth Vintage Festival 2019. Picture: Strand PR

People enjoying the antics at the Letchworth Vintage Festival 2019. Picture: Strand PR

Strand PR

The Letchworth Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary this year and came to a close at the weekend with high-energy dancing in the streets, live music and a feast of family fun.

Playing some tunes. Picture: Strand PRPlaying some tunes. Picture: Strand PR

The festival - a celebration of Letchworth life - has hosted more than 100 individual events, including family spin classes, wine and beer tasting, exhibitions and live music over the past fortnight.

It culminated with the Letchworth Vintage Festival on both Saturday and Sunday, which celebrated music, fashion, film, art, cars, motorcycles and dance from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Some piano music at Letchworth Vintage Festival 2019. Picture: Strand PRSome piano music at Letchworth Vintage Festival 2019. Picture: Strand PR

The garden city's annual music festival, Park Live, was also one of the closing events, with entertainment, food, stalls, activities and fun for all the family in Howard Park on Sunday, followed by a festival after-party at Garden City Brewery in The Wynd.

Organiser Hilary Kemp said: "The Letchworth Festival reached its peak along with the temperatures this year!

Dancing in the street. Picture: Strand PRDancing in the street. Picture: Strand PR

You may also want to watch:

"The Armed Forces Day team pulled off an impressive event in Broadway Gardens, while in the town centre the vintage festival had people jiving in the streets and showing off their sense of style through their cars and their clothes.

Enjoying the vibe of the Letchworth Vintage Festival 2019. Picture: Strand PREnjoying the vibe of the Letchworth Vintage Festival 2019. Picture: Strand PR

"On Sunday in Howard Park it was wonderful to see so many families enjoying the local musicians and fun fair, as well as trying their hand at circus skills and community arts, and sampling many other entertainments on offer during the afternoon."

She added: "It's been a true pleasure to have been involved in the 10th year of the Letchworth Festival.

Jiving at the festival. Picture: Strand PRJiving at the festival. Picture: Strand PR

"The festival has become something that's looked forward to by the people of the town, but it's also constantly evolving to include new events and community activities - from opera singers in churches to ukuleles in art galleries, and black squirrels taking part in Run Round the Garden.

"With our children's art competition theme this year being 'Go Wild In The Garden,' we felt it was fitting to leave a lasting memorial to our 10th year by donating three Hitchin Pippin apple trees to the beekeepers' new orchard at Hillbrow, and the bees even swarmed specially for us just after the planting.

Festival fever. Picture: Strand PRFestival fever. Picture: Strand PR

"It made our celebration of Letchworth life complete."

Most Read

‘Avoid at all costs’ - Parents and former employees on suspended Hitchin nursery

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Letchworth crash

Ambulance, Huntingdon, stock

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Dance classes to help tackle loneliness are coming to Stevenage

Dance classes to help combat loneliness are coming to Stevenage. Picture courtesy of GloHouse Media.

WATCH: CCTV released following burglary in Letchworth

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

