Celebration of Letchworth Festival's 10th anniversary ends on a high

The Letchworth Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary this year and came to a close at the weekend with high-energy dancing in the streets, live music and a feast of family fun.

The festival - a celebration of Letchworth life - has hosted more than 100 individual events, including family spin classes, wine and beer tasting, exhibitions and live music over the past fortnight.

It culminated with the Letchworth Vintage Festival on both Saturday and Sunday, which celebrated music, fashion, film, art, cars, motorcycles and dance from the 1920s to the 1950s.

The garden city's annual music festival, Park Live, was also one of the closing events, with entertainment, food, stalls, activities and fun for all the family in Howard Park on Sunday, followed by a festival after-party at Garden City Brewery in The Wynd.

Organiser Hilary Kemp said: "The Letchworth Festival reached its peak along with the temperatures this year!

"The Armed Forces Day team pulled off an impressive event in Broadway Gardens, while in the town centre the vintage festival had people jiving in the streets and showing off their sense of style through their cars and their clothes.

"On Sunday in Howard Park it was wonderful to see so many families enjoying the local musicians and fun fair, as well as trying their hand at circus skills and community arts, and sampling many other entertainments on offer during the afternoon."

She added: "It's been a true pleasure to have been involved in the 10th year of the Letchworth Festival.

"The festival has become something that's looked forward to by the people of the town, but it's also constantly evolving to include new events and community activities - from opera singers in churches to ukuleles in art galleries, and black squirrels taking part in Run Round the Garden.

"With our children's art competition theme this year being 'Go Wild In The Garden,' we felt it was fitting to leave a lasting memorial to our 10th year by donating three Hitchin Pippin apple trees to the beekeepers' new orchard at Hillbrow, and the bees even swarmed specially for us just after the planting.

"It made our celebration of Letchworth life complete."