Fundraising success for Feed Up Warm Up with new Letchworth pop-up shop

PUBLISHED: 14:39 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 22 May 2019

Feed Up Warm Up founder Shane Cole and councillor Daniel Allen ahead of the Letchworth pop-up shop opening. Picture: Feed Up Warm Up

Archant

A drop-in service - which provides food, company, clothes and much more to the homeless and vulnerable in North Herts - has opened a pop-up shop in Letchworth town centre to help support the cause.

11-year-old Alfie Aldridge donated some modelling clothes to the Feed Up Warm Up pop-up shop after meeiting Shane Cole at the Comet Community Awards. Picture: Feed Up Warm Up11-year-old Alfie Aldridge donated some modelling clothes to the Feed Up Warm Up pop-up shop after meeiting Shane Cole at the Comet Community Awards. Picture: Feed Up Warm Up

Feed Up Warm Up has organised and implemented a number of fundraising initiatives to enable volunteers to continue vital work at its Hitchin and Stevenage-based weekly drop-ins, with the latest scheme raking in more than £1,000 in its first two days.

Founder Shane Cole, from Letchworth, said: "We've had fantastic support from the people of Letchworth and beyond.

"We have new stock coming through daily and some amazing designer bargains."

Donations have included clothes from 11-year-old Letchworth model Alfie Aldridge, who was inspired by Shane's speech at the Comet Community Awards last Thursday.

MEP Alex Mayer cut the ribbon for the new pop-up shop in Letchworth. Picture: Courtesy of Alex MayerMEP Alex Mayer cut the ribbon for the new pop-up shop in Letchworth. Picture: Courtesy of Alex Mayer

Dad Gary Aldridge told the Comet: "Alfie was really drawn to Shane. When he won his award, Alfie turned straight to me and said 'I want to donate some clothes that don't fit me anymore'.

"It's great because Alfie now has a real sense of giving back after being given a chance himself."

The pop-up shop was officially opened by East of England MEP Alex Mayer on Monday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Arena Tavern in Letchworth hosted an all day music event in aid of Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Feed Up Warm UpThe Arena Tavern in Letchworth hosted an all day music event in aid of Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Feed Up Warm Up

She said: "I urge all generous hearted Letchworth shoppers to pop in to the pop-up shop.

"You might pick up a bargain and at the same time you will be helping some of the vulnerable people in our community."

Letchworth councillor Daniel Allen has been working closely with Shane to co-ordinate each drop-in session and fundraising event, the latest being an All Day Music event held at the Arena Tavern in Letchworth on Sunday.

The event, which included a cake sale, beer raffle and live music from local artists, brought in £750.

Another fundraising initiative is a sponsored chest wax, which has so far seen seven sign ups.

Feed Up Warm Up drop-ins are held in Hitchin every Wednesday at the Scout Hut in Our Lady's Church, and every Tuesday at Stevenage's St George and St Andrew Church.

The pop-up shop is open for customers and donations in the Garden Square Shopping Centre, next door to the Body Shop from 9.30am to 4pm.

For more information on how to get involved, search Feed Up Warm Up on Facebook, or follow @FeedWarm on Twitter.

