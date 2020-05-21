Advanced search

‘One of the hardest, bleakest days of my life’ – Letchworth family on their funeral with no mourners

PUBLISHED: 12:05 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 21 May 2020

Paul Sobek with his sister Elizabeth. Picture: Elizabeth Elliott

Paul Sobek with his sister Elizabeth. Picture: Elizabeth Elliott

Archant

When Paul Sobek died on March 27, aged just 63, there were no hugs, no mourners, no eulogies. Just ten members of his immediate family, standing two metres apart, not allowed to wipe the tears from each others’ eyes.

This is the grim reality of funerals in lockdown Britain, and Paul’s Letchworth-based family have shared their story of what it means to mourn death during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On New Years Eve 2019, Paul Sobek suffered a catastrophic stroke, leaving him 1mm away from brain stem death. Paul lived on for a further three months, and ending up spending his final moments in Garden House Hospice Care.

Paul’s sister Elizabeth Elliott said watching her brother’s sudden decline was “heartbreaking,” as Paul “lost his ability to walk and swallow, became incontinent, and had to be fed through his stomach.”

But when Paul finally slipped away at the end of March, coronavirus had taken hold, and the country was grinding to a standstill.

You may also want to watch:

“I went to Stevenage registry office with the death certificate,” Elizabeth said. “And they couldn’t even pick it up because there had been an coronavirus outbreak in the office itself. I had to have an online consultation to clarify the death.

Elizabeth, who lives in Norfolk but moved back to Letchworth after Paul became seriously ill, said her brother’s funeral was “one of the hardest, bleakest days” of her life.

“It was particularly painful for Mum, who is 87. She is a devout Catholc, and was distraught we couldn’t have a church service. She needed to be held, to be comforted, but there was nothing we could do. Burying your son – and in these circumstances – everything about it is wrong.”

Elizabeth said they were lucky to even have flowers, after the funeral directors said florists weren’t working. In a last-ditch attempt, Elizabeth contacted catering company Booker, who stepped in to provide flowers at the last moment.

“There were just obstacles in the way at every turn. The service was so hurried and rushed, all of us were standing two metres apart at the graveside. We couldn’t organise a wake, or have a eulogy. It was just so bleak, so impersonal.”

Elizabeth said her family are experiencing “profound sadness” that Paul’s death was mourned in this way, but when the time comes, she said, “we will be giving him the send-off he deserves.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the The Comet

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge

Stevenage Borough Council votes in new mayor for 2020/21

Cllr Jim Brown (left) has been ratified as the new mayor of Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Stevenage back on tenterhooks as EFL rejects call for no relegation to National League

Stevenage could still be relegated after the latest EFL statement. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

Transition Town Letchworth: Trade tips and tricks to help you repair broken household items

Transition Town Letchworth are hoping to launch a Letchworth repair cafe - can you help? Picture: Julia Sonander

‘One of the hardest, bleakest days of my life’ – Letchworth family on their funeral with no mourners

Paul Sobek with his sister Elizabeth. Picture: Elizabeth Elliott
Drive 24