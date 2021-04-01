Applications open for new scheme to help social and heritage sectors grow

Published: 4:28 PM April 1, 2021

Businesses in the heritage and social sectors in Letchworth are invited to apply to a development scheme with the School for Social Entrepreneurs - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Letchworth Heritage Foundation is working in partnership with the School for Social Entrepreneurs to help businesses and social enterprises develop and grow through skills workshops and coaching..

The programme is designed to support people working in the heritage sector – whether that is in arts and crafts, or those drawing more widely on the heritage of Letchworth as part of their activity – including art, design, fashion, film, restoration or storytelling.

If your business or activity is influenced by our town’s rich culture and you are based here, then this may be the programme for you.

Potential applicants have until April 26 to express their interest to the foundation’s executive director of communities, culture and heritage, Stuart Sapsford.

Stuart said “This is a brilliant opportunity for any local entrepreneur whose activities draw on the town’s heritage in its widest sense and who is keen to grow their business.

You may also want to watch:

"The Foundation is looking to sponsor two local enterprises to be a part of this, and benefit from a unique national programme of development, mentoring and support.

“We know many are inspired by the town’s heritage and this was a unique opportunity to support entrepreneurs to grow. We are really interested in unearthing local talent and we will also look to work with successful applicants in the longer term.

"Over the coming year we plan to develop more ways to support and nurture local enterprise and to develop the local culture and heritage scene.”

Alisha Mulhall from The School for Social Entrepreneur's said “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many of the challenges facing the heritage sector.

"The Heritage Trade Up programme is designed to help organisations to withstand the impact and recover. By developing entrepreneurialism, leadership and income generation skills, we will support a diverse range of leaders to build a stronger, more resilient sector that contributes to a more connected and inclusive society."

Applicants can express their interest to Stuart.Sapsford@letchworth.com by Friday, April 26. Include your business name and address alongside a brief description of what your business does.