Advanced search

Shop Local: David’s Bookshop thanks customers for ‘belief and dedication’

PUBLISHED: 12:48 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 30 October 2020

David's bookshop has been a part of the Letchworth community since 1963.

David's bookshop has been a part of the Letchworth community since 1963.

Archant

One of Letchworth’s longest standing stores, David’s Bookshop, changed its business model before lockdown – and staff say its continuing success is a credit to the “incredible support of the community”.

David’s was established in 1963 by William Armitage and his brothers, and ten years later it moved to its current location.

It changed hands and became an employee-owned company earlier this year.

Managing director Kai Savage said: “David’s has long been central to the local community through its unique outlook and approach to retail.

“It has weathered aggressive competition from online and high street giants by retaining this sense of individuality and showcasing an eclectic range of products.

“2020 has been a roller coaster of a year. In mid-2013, when I became the children’s book buyer at David’s, I could not have predicted these events.

“I never had visions of a global pandemic that would isolate us for months and I had never heard of an employee-owned company.

You may also want to watch:

“It was essential to Paul – the former owner – that whoever took over would retain the ‘David’s’ ethos.

“Almost as soon as we took over, the lockdown came and we had to shut the shop – the first time in its history that it has not traded.

“Since reopening, the restrictions and regulations have made this year one of the biggest challenges we have faced.

“Trying to learn our new roles with this going on has been extremely frustrating.

“We have been itching to get stuck in, yet instead feel restricted by the uncomfortable experience that is high street shopping right now.

“It could make for a very depressing story if it wasn’t for the incredible support that the local community have continued to provide.

“We have been inundated with offers of help and assurances that ‘we want to support our local shops rather than go online’.

“The café staff have taken the brunt of this pandemic. They have been working under capacity, with regulations placing a huge workload on their shoulders.

“The public has been lovely and we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the belief and dedication you continue to give this local institution. We look forward to many more years providing our local community with the best service we can.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Shop Local: David’s Bookshop thanks customers for ‘belief and dedication’

David's bookshop has been a part of the Letchworth community since 1963.

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Motorist fined more than £500 after abandoning car in Letchworth

The owner of a Vauxhall Corsa has been fined more than £500 after abandoning car on private land in Letchworth. Picture: NHDC

Hitchin Sunday League: Hitchin Town Supporters lead cup upsets after win over Royston United

There were a few cup shocks in the Hitchin Sunday League. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD

Spooky Halloween display at 300-year-old Stevenage house

Francesca Bromham, aged 6, looks up at a animatronic skeleton which forms part of Halloween display from Samsung. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep