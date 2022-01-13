Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Have your say on Letchworth's cultural scene

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:59 PM January 13, 2022
Letchworth's culture committee wants to hear from you about the future of the town's cultural scene

Letchworth's culture committee wants to hear from you about the future of the town's cultural scene - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Letchworth Culture Committee, made up of a wide range of local groups and businesses, has been working to create a culture strategy for the town.

The vision is that by 2026, the town will be a thriving arts, culture and heritage centre, attracting audiences from around the country and the world.

The committee is asking for your help to make that happen, and is keen to hear from anyone involved in Letchworth’s cultural scene on what should be prioritised in this new strategy.

Stuart Sapsford, chair of the committee, said: “We know that there are hundreds of people in Letchworth who are part of the lifeblood of our wonderful cultural offer.

"We want to harness that passion and creativity. This strategy is the first step in that process and we really hope that people can find the time to contribute.”

The survey - open until February 1 - can be found at letchworth.com.

