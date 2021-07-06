Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Charity cricket match for Home-Start Herts

Louise McEvoy

Published: 11:56 AM July 6, 2021   
Sunday's cricket match is in aid of family support charity Home-Start Hertfordshire - Credit: Pexels

A cricket match will be held on Sunday in aid of family support charity Home-Start Hertfordshire.

Business networking group Prosper - a virtual group set up during lockdown  - is holding the match between Fairfield Village Cricket Club and The Journeymen CC at Letchworth Garden City CC's Fairfield Village Green ground, off Kingsley Avenue, starting at 1pm.

There will also be stalls, refreshments and a raffle at this free event - feel free to take along a chair.

Co-organiser Jeremy Graves said: “Rest assured every penny people spend on Pimm's and fundraising activities is going to one of the best causes going."

Prosper has offered Home-Start a charity membership place and pledged to raise £10,000.

Suzy Moody, Home-Start's strategic manager, said: “They are an extremely supportive and enthusiastic group."

For more about the event, having a stall or helping out, email jeremygraves10@hotmail.com.

