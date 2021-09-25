Letchworth hub will get to the 'heart of community'

Published: 12:00 PM September 25, 2021

Founder and director of Create Community Richard McKie with North Herts District Council leader Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg at the Create Community Network Hub launch in Letchworth - Credit: Lisa Myring

A community hub has opened in Letchworth which aims to provide space, time and support for people to improve their wellbeing, employability and digital skills.

More than 30 people attended the launch of Create Community Network's hub in the town last week, including leader of North Herts District Council Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, local councillors, and executive directors from businesses and charities.

Create Community is a people to people organisation offering programmes, activities and mentoring, all with the aim to ease the socially disengaged back into the community, as well as providing tailored support to the unemployed.

The new Create Community Hub in Letchworth - Credit: Lisa Myring

Founder and director Richard McKie said: "We’ve long wanted to put ourselves in the heart of the community and after taking a brave leap of faith last year to take on these premises, it was great to finally open our doors and launch this much needed space officially.

"It was made all the more special for us to share this milestone with our brilliant staff, volunteers and supporters from both the public and business sectors.

"We now just want to get on with making our wonderful hub what we know it can be - providing support for those in need in our community - particularly working with those impacted by the pandemic."

Other attendees included Gavin Cansfield, chief executive at homelessness charity Settle, which works alongside Create to help residents find sustained employment, and participant and volunteer Rhiannon, who described how the organisation had "changed her life around".

She added: "I’ve not only achieved so much through their brilliant programmes, but thanks to their nurturing and caring approach, my confidence has soared and I now have a purpose and a sense of value that I’ve not felt in a very long time.

"I cannot thank them enough!”

Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg commented: "It was an honour to be invited to the opening of this fantastic community asset which will benefit people and business in North Herts and beyond.

"NHDC is proud to support Create Community in its mission to create futures together and we’re excited to see it continue to change lives for the better."