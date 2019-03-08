Driver charged with drink driving following Letchworth crash

A 37-year-old man from Letchworth was arrested and charged after a collision in Radburn Way on Friday morning.

Police were called at 9.05am to reports of a crash involving a blue Land Rover Discovery and a white Volkswagen Polo.

The driver of the Land Rover, Almaric Ghataoura from Jarden in the town, was arrested after failing a breath test and charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit.

He is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on July 8.

No one was injured in the crash.