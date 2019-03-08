Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver charged with drink driving following Letchworth crash

PUBLISHED: 12:04 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 28 May 2019

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Radburn Way in Letchworth on Friday.

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Radburn Way in Letchworth on Friday.

Archant

A 37-year-old man from Letchworth was arrested and charged after a collision in Radburn Way on Friday morning.

Police were called at 9.05am to reports of a crash involving a blue Land Rover Discovery and a white Volkswagen Polo.

You may also want to watch:

The driver of the Land Rover, Almaric Ghataoura from Jarden in the town, was arrested after failing a breath test and charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit.

He is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on July 8.

No one was injured in the crash.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fewer than two in five North Herts voters turned up for last EU election

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage Local Plan is adopted despite fears Green Belt land will be engulfed

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan, outlining how the town will be developed to 2031. Picture: SBC.

Stevenage Day to celebrate 60 years with free activities for all the family

Archive images from past Stevenage Day events. Picture: Stevenage Library

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Garden makeover appeal for Stevenage boy who has battled leukaemia

Rocky (third from left) with his siblings Sienna, Joshua and Yasmin. Picture: Zoe Bell.

Most Read

Fewer than two in five North Herts voters turned up for last EU election

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage Local Plan is adopted despite fears Green Belt land will be engulfed

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan, outlining how the town will be developed to 2031. Picture: SBC.

Stevenage Day to celebrate 60 years with free activities for all the family

Archive images from past Stevenage Day events. Picture: Stevenage Library

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Garden makeover appeal for Stevenage boy who has battled leukaemia

Rocky (third from left) with his siblings Sienna, Joshua and Yasmin. Picture: Zoe Bell.

Latest from the The Comet

Six arrests made at Hitchin property on suspicion of false imprisonment

Six people have been arrested at a property in Grove Road, Hitchin this morning. Picture: Archant

Driver charged with drink driving following Letchworth crash

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Radburn Way in Letchworth on Friday.

Visitors flock to ‘amazing’ Letchworth Food & Drink Festival

Visitors enjoy the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

New 10k charity run coming to Stevenage in September

The badge commemorating the new Stevenage 10k. Picture: Stevenage Striders

Stevenage Local Plan is adopted despite fears Green Belt land will be engulfed

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan, outlining how the town will be developed to 2031. Picture: SBC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists