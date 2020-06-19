Advanced search

Letchworth couple’s ‘big blue gazebo’ helps feed the community during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:58 19 June 2020

Daniel and Amy Allen are the architects behind Letchworth's original 'big blue gazebo.' Picture: Supplied

Daniel and Amy Allen are the architects behind Letchworth's original 'big blue gazebo.' Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Letchworth councillor has been spending lockdown serving food from outside his front door – underneath what has become popularly known in the community as the ‘big blue gazebo.’

The couple stock everything from fruit & veg, to bread and non-perishables. Picture: SuppliedThe couple stock everything from fruit & veg, to bread and non-perishables. Picture: Supplied

Letchworth district councillor Daniel Allen and his wife Amy Allen were lent the gazebo by Extinction Rebellion North Herts – and it has been pitched outside their home on Warren Close every day during lockdown.

Daniel and Amy say they have been “constantly busy,” and see on average 30 households a day visiting the gazebo to pick up leftover food.

“When all this started, we spoke to the people at Best Before and couple of other charities,” Daniel said.

“We get our food donations from Morrison’s and Lidl, and some other independents, and people can just come and take whatever they need.” Such has been the success of the project, three other big blue gazebos have now been erected in Letchworth – on the Grange, Campers Road, and Glebe Road.

Povery charity Feed Up Warm Up visiting the gazebo. Picture: SuppliedPovery charity Feed Up Warm Up visiting the gazebo. Picture: Supplied

“We pride ourselves on not having any waste going to landfill,” Daniel added. “Anything that is fruit or veg gets turned into jam, and leftover salad-y bits are donated to the local guinea pig sanctuary.”

Amy said they conceived of the idea as a way “to be useful and give back to the community” during the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

“I was supposed to be standing in local elections, but when that all stopped I suddenly found myself with a lot of time on my hands – and realised I’d be able to use it to help people,” Amy said.

The gazebo, pictured outside the Allen home on Warren Close. Picture: SuppliedThe gazebo, pictured outside the Allen home on Warren Close. Picture: Supplied

“Food banks and poverty prevention has always been a key part of the work I do.

“I think the gazebo has provided a fantastic community hub. It has brought a lot of our neighbours closer together, and people are finding out who is shielding and in the most need.

“We’re just happy to be useful during a time when so many are struggling.”

Daniel is also working with Morrison’s helping taking deliveries to the Need Project, Feed Up Warm Up and other charities.

With the Best Before Cafe once again reopen on Wednesday’s, Daniel and Amy have said the gazebo will now be pitched from Friday to Sunday.

“We’ve been unbelievably lucky with the weather – and we’ve only lost the gazebo down the street once!”

You can find the #BigBlueGazebo hashtag on social media for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Baldock has North Hertfordshire’s highest coronavirus death toll

More people have died from COVID-19 in Baldock than any other area of North Herts. Picture: PEXELS

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Fight is on to save Letchworth Settlement after shock closure announcement

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Baldock has North Hertfordshire’s highest coronavirus death toll

More people have died from COVID-19 in Baldock than any other area of North Herts. Picture: PEXELS

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Fight is on to save Letchworth Settlement after shock closure announcement

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth couple’s ‘big blue gazebo’ helps feed the community during lockdown

Daniel and Amy Allen are the architects behind Letchworth's original 'big blue gazebo.' Picture: Supplied

Parking enforcement to resume in North Herts

At the beginning of lockdown, NHDC took the decision not to prioritise parking enforcement in residential areas. Picture: Archant

Chemo drugs made at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital ‘will mean fewer cancellations’ for cancer patients

Principal pharmacist Fiona Clarke, chief pharmacist Andrew Hood, and chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Nick Carver have officially opened the new pharmacy unit at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Weston trio accused of fraudulently claiming £700k care package by faking illness

Laura and Philip Borrell and Frances Noble, who all live in Damask Green Road in Weston, near Hitchin, have all appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court accused of conspiring to commit fraud.

Watch the Bancroft Players’ Earnest production online as QMT Live is launched

The Bancroft Players' stream of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest can be watched online on Thursday, June 25. Picture: supplied by The Queen Mother Theatre
Drive 24