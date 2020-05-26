Letchworth Burger King reopens for delivery and drive-thru

The Burger King at Letchworth's Cotton Brown Park reopened yesterday for delivery and drive-thru. Picture: Burger King Archant

The Burger King restaurant at Letchworth’s Cotton Brown Park reopened yesterday with social distancing measures in place.

The restaurant will be open for delivery and drive-thru only from 12pm to 11pm. Customers will be able to place their orders via Deliveroo, Just Eat or Drive Thru.

The opening is part of Burger King’s phased reopening of 40 restaurants. By the end of June, the chain are working towards reopening 350 restaurants.

A number of procedures have been put in place to safeguard the health of Burger King employees and customers.

These include PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via Deliveroo and Just Eat – and all Burger King staff have been comprehensively trained on the government’s social distancing measures.

Although the delivery-only service will mean customers won’t be able to access the full Burger King menu, Burger King favourites such as the Chicken Royale, Bacon Double Cheeseburger and Whopper will all be available to order.

Katie Evans, Marketing Director at Burger King UK, said: “We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants this week and slowly but surely get back to normal, ensuring all safety measures are in place.”