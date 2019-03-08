Advanced search

Letchworth Heritage Foundation announce architects competition winner

PUBLISHED: 15:39 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 10 June 2019

EcoResponsive Environments' won the judges over with its Grange-in-the-Hedges concept for the Letchworth Heritage Foundation's Re-Imagining the Garden City design competiton. Picture: EcoResponsive Environments

Archant

The Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation has named the winner of its Re-Imagining the Garden City Design competition, in partnership with the Royal Institute of British Architects.

The brief was to enter a winning concept of a modern garden city design, using the possible housing development site to the north of the Grange Estate as a case study.

The Foundation announced on Friday that EcoResponsive Environments had won the competition with its Grange-in-the-Hedges concept.

EcoResponsive Environments impressed the judges overall with their understanding of key issues and by demonstrating a strong understanding of resource efficient design.

Executive director of stewardship and development at the Heritage Foundation David Ames said: "We have been impressed with the quality and the number of entries we received, which demonstrates a continuing interest in Letchworth as the world's first garden city.

"The involvement of the community has been heart-warming with more than 250 people voting for the designs which contributed to the final decision."

"Choosing a winner was very difficult, but we feel that the team at EcoResponsive Environments will make a positive contribution to the evolution of our development proposals.

"We also believe the design will encourage the wider debate on modern garden city living and we look forward to working with them.

"Although the winning entry has been decided, we hope as many people as possible will continue to share their thoughts on the design concept entries which can still be viewed online.

"This will help us formulate our ideas for the potential development to the north of Letchworth."

More than 250 people voted on the entries, which helped the judging panel select a shortlist of four candidates who went on to further develop their conceptual designs.

The three runners up were CF MØller Architects UK Ltd, Stride Treglown and Sarah Wigglesworth Architects.

The four entries and a comment form can be found at letchworth.com/designcompetition

To view all the entries go to ribacompetitions.com/letchworthgardencity.

