Letchworth community receives nearly £10,000 in latest NHDC grants

Green Care at Norton CIC received over £2,000 to help fund its horticulture project. Picture: courtesy of Green Care Archant

The Letchworth community has benefited from the district council’s latest funding pot, with grants just shy of £10,000 provided by its town committee.

Green Care at Norton CIC received £2,052 to buy and install a polytunnel and learning shed. This social and therapeutic horticulture project, launched in July last year, aims to use allotment gardening to bring about positive changes in people’s lives.

Letchworth RINK Hockey Club received £2,500 so they can offer a year-long free membership to five junior members. The club works hard to develop young players, understanding that sport benefits children’s physical and mental health.

The Sixth Platoon Letchworth Army Cadets received a further £2,500 to help buy and repair damaged kit needed for weekend camps, and to fix wear and tear at their Cadet Centre in Icknield Way.

The Army Cadet Force provides young people of all abilities and backgrounds, between the ages of 12 – 18, opportunities to learn new skills and overcome challenges.

St Thomas’ Wilbury Church received the final £2,500 which will go towards installing a new door at the back entrance of the church. The door is damaged and needs updating to meet health and safety standards.

Councillor Helen Oliver, vice-chair of the NHDC Letchworth Committee said: “We are really proud to be able to give grant funding to these four excellent Letchworth based organisations. They each do vital work, bringing people of all ages together in the local community.”