Letchworth Community Awards return - nominate your heroes!

Published: 11:36 AM October 26, 2021

Chris Taylor won the Best Adult Award in the Heritage Foundation's community awards in 2020 - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Letchworth's community awards are set to return, with nominations open from Monday.

The Heritage Foundation Community Awards 2021 will see three awards up for grabs.

The categories for awards are: Individual – for any individual who made an outstanding contribution to Letchworth town, business – for any business that has helped individuals, charities or community groups during the past year and not for profit – for any not for profit/charity which made a difference in 2021.

Head of charitable projects and partnerships, Alastair Stewart, said: “We are so glad to be able to run our Community Awards again for 2021. It is important to recognise and acknowledge the amount of brilliant work that takes place in Letchworth.

"It is also a good opportunity to show those who contribute so much to the town that they are appreciated.”

To nominate a group or individual visit Letchworth.com/communityawards, download and fill in the form to send to alastair.stewart@letchworth.co.uk.