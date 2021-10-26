Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Letchworth Community Awards return - nominate your heroes!

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:36 AM October 26, 2021   
Chris Taylor won the Best Adult Award in the Heritage Foundation's community awards

Chris Taylor won the Best Adult Award in the Heritage Foundation's community awards in 2020 - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Letchworth's community awards are set to return, with nominations open from Monday.

The Heritage Foundation Community Awards 2021 will see three awards up for grabs.  

The categories for awards are: Individual – for any individual who made an outstanding contribution to Letchworth town, business – for any business that has helped individuals, charities or community groups during the past year and not for profit – for any not for profit/charity which made a difference in 2021.

Head of charitable projects and partnerships, Alastair Stewart, said: “We are so glad to be able to run our Community Awards again for 2021. It is important to recognise and acknowledge the amount of brilliant work that takes place in Letchworth.

"It is also a good opportunity to show those who contribute so much to the town that they are appreciated.”

To nominate a group or individual visit Letchworth.com/communityawards, download and fill in the form to send to alastair.stewart@letchworth.co.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Taser video: Officer's actions which left man with injuries 'deemed appropriate'
  2. 2 Walk-in and booster vaccine slots available this week
  3. 3 Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?
  1. 4 Hitchin's Repair Café wants you!
  2. 5 Annual Pride of Stevenage Awards celebrate our local heroes
  3. 6 Singers make positive change by renaming choir
  4. 7 5 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Hertfordshire
  5. 8 Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night - November 5
  6. 9 Victim kicked repeatedly in Hitchin early hours attack
  7. 10 Serial flasher who 'showed no remorse' jailed
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bluebells at Box Wood in Stevenage

Environment

Box Wood: 42 acres of ancient woodland sold at auction

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Herts Live | Updated

Multiple cars involved in A1(M) collision

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Rosa Horton from Hitchin with baby Wilf

Herts Live

Oh baby! Family's disbelief after welcoming 'enormous' newborn

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Jayde Chambers had her wheelchair removed from a communal area of her flat 

Stevenage Borough Council

Resident with disabilities 'embarrassed' after council disposes of...

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon