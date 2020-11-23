Advanced search

Letchworth Christmas Market: All you need to know

PUBLISHED: 17:16 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 23 November 2020

Letchworth Christmas lights in previous years have been a real crowd-pleaser. Photo: BLP Photography Ltd

Letchworth Christmas lights in previous years have been a real crowd-pleaser. Photo: BLP Photography Ltd

BJP Photography Ltd.

Letchworth Christmas Market is set to bring some seasonal sparkle to the town centre.

Farmhouse Foods will be offering street food at the Letchworth Christmas Market from December 3 to December 6. Picture: Zoom EventsFarmhouse Foods will be offering street food at the Letchworth Christmas Market from December 3 to December 6. Picture: Zoom Events

From Thursday, December 3 to Sunday, December 6, visitors to Broadway Walk will have the opportunity to pick up unique gifts, festive groceries and decorations.

There will also be a variety of sumptuous street food and Christmas drinks to enjoy.

Letchworth Christmas Market will welcome a line-up of traders providing a range of artisan and ethically-traded products in a safe outdoor shopping experience with social-distancing measures in place.

The Famous Last Stand bar will add to the festivities by serving mulled wine and hot toddies to warm up visitors alongside the street food court.

EVal Silver will hold a stall at the Letchworth Christmas Market this year. Picure: Zoom EventsEVal Silver will hold a stall at the Letchworth Christmas Market this year. Picure: Zoom Events

You may also want to watch:

“We are delighted to be hosting this year’s Letchworth Christmas Market at the end of what has been a very difficult year for everyone,” said Paul Kennedy, director of Zoom Events,

“We hope to bring a little Christmas cheer and a degree of normality to the people of Letchworth during these uncertain times.”

Gifts will be available for all the family from hand-crafted luxury candles, fragrance products, framed British artwork and cashmere scarves to pet treats.

Rose Cottage Drinks is set to host a Christmas stall at the market in Letchworth. Picture: Rose Cottage DrinksRose Cottage Drinks is set to host a Christmas stall at the market in Letchworth. Picture: Rose Cottage Drinks

Among the takeaway foods on offer will be the ever-popular pork or chicken souvlaki, churros, crepes and meats cooked in a traditional smoker oven.

Visitors will also be able to choose from a selection of indulgent handmade groceries to take home including award-winning waxed cheese truckles and a huge range of sweet treats.

The market is being run in conjunction with Letchworth BID’s ‘Light Up Letchworth’ campaign.

Letchworth Christmas Market is free to enter and will be open from 10am to 6pm each day.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

CCTV appeal after thefts from vehicles and sheds

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into a series of thefts from motor vehicles and sheds - including incidents in Kelshall and Sandon. Picture: Herts police

Letchworth Christmas Market: All you need to know

Letchworth Christmas lights in previous years have been a real crowd-pleaser. Photo: BLP Photography Ltd

Limited number of fans set to be allowed back into sporting venues if infection rates are low enough

Clubs like Stevenage and St Albans City have had to play games behind closed doors. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

CCTV appeal after elderly shopper’s purse swiped in Tesco

Police would like to speak to two women who may be able to assist them with an investigation into a theft in Stevenage. Picture; Herts police

Surgeon at Lister Hospital ‘overwhelmed’ by appeal response to save his young daughter’s life

There has been an overwhelming response to an appeal for a donor to help save the life of 11-year-old Arya Lloyd, who was diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of Anthony Nolan