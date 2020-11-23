Letchworth Christmas Market: All you need to know

Letchworth Christmas lights in previous years have been a real crowd-pleaser. Photo: BLP Photography Ltd BJP Photography Ltd.

Letchworth Christmas Market is set to bring some seasonal sparkle to the town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Farmhouse Foods will be offering street food at the Letchworth Christmas Market from December 3 to December 6. Picture: Zoom Events Farmhouse Foods will be offering street food at the Letchworth Christmas Market from December 3 to December 6. Picture: Zoom Events

From Thursday, December 3 to Sunday, December 6, visitors to Broadway Walk will have the opportunity to pick up unique gifts, festive groceries and decorations.

There will also be a variety of sumptuous street food and Christmas drinks to enjoy.

Letchworth Christmas Market will welcome a line-up of traders providing a range of artisan and ethically-traded products in a safe outdoor shopping experience with social-distancing measures in place.

The Famous Last Stand bar will add to the festivities by serving mulled wine and hot toddies to warm up visitors alongside the street food court.

EVal Silver will hold a stall at the Letchworth Christmas Market this year. Picure: Zoom Events EVal Silver will hold a stall at the Letchworth Christmas Market this year. Picure: Zoom Events

You may also want to watch:

“We are delighted to be hosting this year’s Letchworth Christmas Market at the end of what has been a very difficult year for everyone,” said Paul Kennedy, director of Zoom Events,

“We hope to bring a little Christmas cheer and a degree of normality to the people of Letchworth during these uncertain times.”

Gifts will be available for all the family from hand-crafted luxury candles, fragrance products, framed British artwork and cashmere scarves to pet treats.

Rose Cottage Drinks is set to host a Christmas stall at the market in Letchworth. Picture: Rose Cottage Drinks Rose Cottage Drinks is set to host a Christmas stall at the market in Letchworth. Picture: Rose Cottage Drinks

Among the takeaway foods on offer will be the ever-popular pork or chicken souvlaki, churros, crepes and meats cooked in a traditional smoker oven.

Visitors will also be able to choose from a selection of indulgent handmade groceries to take home including award-winning waxed cheese truckles and a huge range of sweet treats.

The market is being run in conjunction with Letchworth BID’s ‘Light Up Letchworth’ campaign.

Letchworth Christmas Market is free to enter and will be open from 10am to 6pm each day.