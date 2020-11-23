Letchworth Christmas Market: All you need to know
PUBLISHED: 17:16 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 23 November 2020
Letchworth Christmas Market is set to bring some seasonal sparkle to the town centre.
From Thursday, December 3 to Sunday, December 6, visitors to Broadway Walk will have the opportunity to pick up unique gifts, festive groceries and decorations.
There will also be a variety of sumptuous street food and Christmas drinks to enjoy.
Letchworth Christmas Market will welcome a line-up of traders providing a range of artisan and ethically-traded products in a safe outdoor shopping experience with social-distancing measures in place.
The Famous Last Stand bar will add to the festivities by serving mulled wine and hot toddies to warm up visitors alongside the street food court.
“We are delighted to be hosting this year’s Letchworth Christmas Market at the end of what has been a very difficult year for everyone,” said Paul Kennedy, director of Zoom Events,
“We hope to bring a little Christmas cheer and a degree of normality to the people of Letchworth during these uncertain times.”
Gifts will be available for all the family from hand-crafted luxury candles, fragrance products, framed British artwork and cashmere scarves to pet treats.
Among the takeaway foods on offer will be the ever-popular pork or chicken souvlaki, churros, crepes and meats cooked in a traditional smoker oven.
Visitors will also be able to choose from a selection of indulgent handmade groceries to take home including award-winning waxed cheese truckles and a huge range of sweet treats.
The market is being run in conjunction with Letchworth BID’s ‘Light Up Letchworth’ campaign.
Letchworth Christmas Market is free to enter and will be open from 10am to 6pm each day.
