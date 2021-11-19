When is Letchworth's Christmas lights switch-on?

Hundreds of families embrace the festivities at Letchworth's Christmas lights switch-on in 2019 - Credit: Jim Steele

The annual Christmas lights switch-on is taking place in Letchworth town centre with a day of festive entertainment to get visitors into the spirit.

The yuletide celebrations, organised by Letchworth BID, will be held on Saturday, November 27, and will see activities across the town for all to enjoy.

From 10am, visitors will be able to peruse gifts and decorations on offers at the Craft Makers Fair in the Arcade, with the Food Court opening from midday at the end of Leys Avenue.

It wouldn't be a Letchworth switch-on day without a Christmas market and children's fun fair, which will be set up in Eastcheap.

Live entertainment will be on offer from outside the Platform pub with DJ Santa taking the stage from 12noon, followed by an array of unmissable local talent.

There will also be Majorettes, Morris Men and Elsa from Frozen in the Wynd, and a Brass Band performing outside Candy Corner.

The Imajica Elfs as well as Elsa will be roaming around the town throughout the day.

Santa will lead the Christmas Parade at 6pm followed by some of the SPADs Beauty & the Beast cast turning on the lights.

A spectacular light show will follow the switch on and local artist Max Ryan will finish off the evening on stage.

BID manager Cathy Andrews said: "As the sleigh bells start to ring out for our first together-again Christmas in Letchworth, after another topsy-turvy year, it's never been so important to shop local.

"You can rely on our Letchworth businesses for safe, friendly shopping and have the added joy of knowing you're supporting your community while filling stockings! So believe in the magic of Letchworth this Christmas."