Letchworth's Child Contact Centre to reopen after two-year hiatus

A child contact centre in Letchworth is reopening its doors tomorrow after a two-year closure due to the pandemic.

The Letchworth branch of the Stevenage and North Herts Child Contact Centre (SNHCCC), was forced shut in 2020 as the Noel Family Centre, where it was housed also closed it's doors.

The SNHCCC is a registered charity which creates safe places for children to meet with absent parents.

The Stevenage branch remained open throughout but the team are "delighted" to finally have the second branch up and running again.

Judge Carolyn Mellanby has been a patron of the local charity since 2013. She said: "I am lost in admiration for the selfless commitment of the team who provide invaluable support to conflicted parents and their children."

The centre will open tomorrow April 23, from 10am to 2pm in St George's Norton Parish Centre.

Last year, the team helped 63 children and their families.

Judge Mellanby said: "We hope to provide the same level of service in Letchworth on as many Saturdays as possible."