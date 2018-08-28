Advanced search

First Letchworth Chatter Tables session is huge success

PUBLISHED: 17:01 26 January 2019

Chatter Tables in Letchworth will become a regular event after the first session was a success. Picture: Herts County Council

A series of new dates for the Letchworth Chatter Tables have been announced following the successful launch of the scheme last month.

Over the next few months, Chatter Tables will take place at the Morrisons Café in Broadway on alternate Thursdays between 10am and 12 noon.

Councillor Colette Wyatt-Lowe, cabinet member for adult care and health, said: “Chatter tables are for people to have a friendly chat with other local people over a cuppa.

“They are informal so that people can drop in as they wish without having to commit to attending a group or activity on a more regular basis.

There will also be Pic-n-Mix Chatter Tables held at Letchworth Library on the second Wednesday of every month, which will have a different theme each time. The next two events will take place from 10.30am to 12 noon on February 13 and March 13.

The scheme comes as part of Herts County Council’s Connecting Lives campaign, which aims to reduce loneliness and its ill-effects.

Research shows that 45 per cent of UK adults sometimes experience loneliness, and that lonely people are more likely to suffer from dementia, heart disease and depression. Just getting out and having a friendly chat can make a big difference.

The Connecting Lives campaign already seen more than 30 people in Letchworth sign up to its Connectors Army since October.

The Connectors Army is made up of people who interact with the public through their daily jobs – such as hairdressers, pharmacists and shop workers – signposting individuals to the many groups and social activities on offer locally.

Some involved in the scheme include Talents Hair, Beauty and Nails, No 12 Coffee, R&E Family Butcher, Letchworth Library, Garden City Brewery, The Christian Bookshop and The Avenue Hair and Beauty.

The next Chatter Table is scheduled for today. Anyone who fancies a chat or wants to meet new people is welcome to drop in. Chatter Tables are also taking place at the venue at the same time on February 14 and 28, and March 14 and 28.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Chatter Tables or the Connecting Lives campaign should email connectinglives@hertfordshire.gov.uk.

