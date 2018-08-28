Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chatter tables to tackle loneliness in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 12:02 26 December 2018

As part of Herts County Council's Connecting Lives campaign, it has launched a scheme to tackle loneliness in Letchworth. Herts County Council

As part of Herts County Council's Connecting Lives campaign, it has launched a scheme to tackle loneliness in Letchworth. Herts County Council

Archant

A new Herts County Council scheme has come to Letchworth to provide an informal place to meet new people as part of its Connecting Lives campaign.

The ‘chatter tables’ programme started earlier this month at the café in Letchworth’s Morrisons, and will return again on Thursday, January 3.

The scheme welcomes members of the community to come along on a drop in basis, to meet new people and chat in a comfortable setting.

Cabinet member for adult care and health, Councillor Colette Wyatt-Lowe said: “Chatter tables are for people to have a friendly chat with other local people over a cuppa.

“They are informal, so that people can drop in as they wish without having to commit to attending a group or activity on a more regular basis.”

Chatter tables have come to Letchworth to provide an informal opportunity for people to have a chat and meet new people.

The bid to tackle social isolation was also launched in some other parts of the country, including in Frome in Somerset – where they are seen as a successful aspect of the town’s campaign to end loneliness.

The chatter tables form just one part of the council’s Connecting Lives campaign, which has already seen more than 30 people in Letchworth sign up to its ‘Connectors Army’ since its launch in October.

The Connectors Army is made up of people who interact with the public through their daily jobs – such as hairdressers, taxi drivers, pharmacists and shop workers – signposting them to the many groups and social activities on offer locally.

Anyone who signs up as a ‘connector’ will be given hints and tips on how to share information about the benefits of being more connected to activities in Letchworth. They will also be given leaflets to hand out.

According to Herts County Council, research shows that 45 per cent of UK adults sometimes experience loneliness, and that lonely people are more likely to suffer from dementia, heart disease and depression. Just getting out and having a friendly chat can make a big difference.

The next chatter tables session will take place between 10am and 12 noon on Thursday, January 3, in the café at Morrisons in Broadway.

If you are interested in finding out more about chatter tables or Herts County Council’s Connecting Lives campaign in general, you can email connectinglives@hertfordshire.gov.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man hit on head with orange juice carton in Stevenage bus assault

A man has been assaulted by a woman on a bus in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage assault leaves man with broken nose, cheek and eye socket

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault at the King George playing field in Stevenage

Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?

Daniel Pateman, 36, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is being sought by police in connection with burglary and assault offences that occurred in Stevenage on December 22. Picture: Herts police

Christmas displays light the dark nights in Stevenage and Hitchin

Christmas lights in Meadowbank, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Officer injured after vehicle crashes into stationary police car in Stevenage

A police officer was injured after patrol car was crashed into in Stevenage's Gresley Way. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the The Comet

Chatter tables to tackle loneliness in Letchworth

As part of Herts County Council's Connecting Lives campaign, it has launched a scheme to tackle loneliness in Letchworth. Herts County Council

Christmas displays light the dark nights in Stevenage and Hitchin

Christmas lights in Meadowbank, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage assault leaves man with broken nose, cheek and eye socket

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault at the King George playing field in Stevenage

Man hit on head with orange juice carton in Stevenage bus assault

A man has been assaulted by a woman on a bus in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Singing coach holds Hitchin flash mob to promote new app

Tom Veasey organised the flashmob sang to celebrate the launch of StarMe. Picture; MediaSnug
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists