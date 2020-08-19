Advanced search

Letchworth charity worker left ‘shaken up’ by doorstep knife attack

PUBLISHED: 16:57 19 August 2020

Amy Allen, left, suffered arm and back injuries in the incident. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A charity worker is recovering from her injuries after being attacked while intervening in a violent assault in Letchworth.

Amy Allen, chair of Wilbury community forum and wife of Letchworth district councillor Daniel Allen, suffered arm and back injuries last week after rushing to an incident which had been causing a commotion.

After hearing screams, Amy rushed to a property and was allegedly assaulted by a man holding a large kitchen knife.

The man forced her to the floor during a struggle to disarm him, and she sustained severe bruising to her lower back before managing to free herself.

Amy said she is “badly shaken up, but OK” as she continues to recover at home from a cut arm and broken finger.

The couple had been spending lockdown serving ‘best before’ food from a gazebo on their street – but have now unfortunately had to arrange a new location for the food rescue following the incident.

Daniel and Amy said they are “devastated” they couldn’t finish on their terms, but have now re-pitched the gazebo at Campus Avenue – which will be continuing to serve food to the community two or three times a week.

Amy and Daniel continue to ask for privacy over the incident, and apologise to those who had been visiting their ‘big blue gazebo’ regularly.

A Herts police spokesperson said: “We received an allegation of an assault at an address in Letchworth Garden City and a man has been arrested and bailed while enquiries continue.”

