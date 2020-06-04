Advanced search

Letchworth charity continuing to offer oxygen therapy to patients in need

PUBLISHED: 14:29 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 04 June 2020

Roger Devereux, Oxygen Operator, sitting inside the oxygen chamber at The Herts MS Therapy Centre in Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

A Letchworth charity says it has made big changes to one of its medical therapy treatments to continue to help those with serious and long term health conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Herts MS Therapy Centre in Letchworth, which is a registered charity, offers oxygen treatment to those with cancer, fibromyalgia, ME, neurological conditions, multiple sclerosis and leg or feet ulcers.

Throughout the pandemic, this support has remained available thanks to the dedication of the charity’s team, which including volunteers and staff – albeit through a reduced number of sessions to conform to government safety guidelines. Roger Devereux, oxygen operator at the charity, explains: “The people who come here for Oxygen Therapy really need it. Some are absolutely reliant upon it. I just want to help them – it’s as simple as that.”

Mark Boscher, charity trustee, has said the centre will remain open as long as it is safe to do so.

If you’re interested in learning more about this, contact the centre on 01462 684 214.

