Families learn about support services at Letchworth wellbeing event

PUBLISHED: 10:01 02 November 2019

The Letchworth Centre for Healthy Living teamed up with charities NESSie and Angels for its North Herts Additional Needs Wellbeing Day. Picture: Jaqui Derrick

The Letchworth Centre for Healthy Living hosted the North Herts Additional Needs Wellbeing Day on Monday, alongside two charities, to provide information about support available to families in the area.

Representatives from NESSie - North Herts Emotional Support in School service - and Angels, which supports families with children who have ADHD and/or autism, welcomed families and representatives from other support agencies to showcase the breadth of options for parents who may be struggling.

Jaqui Derrick, community and events manager at the Letchworth centre, said: "We had families attending with some very complex needs, and we would like to thanks them for coming and finding out how, locally they can source much needed help.

"We were showered with lovely comments and feedback from families, mainly asking when we can recreate this event and deliver it again and we hope that we can do it all over again and very soon."

