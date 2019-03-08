Advanced search

North Herts Leisure Centre staff praised as CPR saves man's life

PUBLISHED: 18:03 01 August 2019

Emergency services were called to North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth to a man who had collapsed in the sports hall on Saturday. Picture: NHDC

Archant

Staff at North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth have been praised for their quick and calm actions after a man collapsed in the venue's sports hall.

First aiders were able to resuscitate the man - who had stopped breathing when using the hall on Saturday afternoon - by using the on-site defibrillator and administering CPR.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, North Herts District Council's executive member for leisure, said: "On Saturday a man was using the sports hall at North Herts Leisure Centre when he suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing.

"Staff at the leisure centre acted swiftly and calmly to administer CPR and use the onsite defibrillator to resuscitate the gentleman before an ambulance arrived.

"We applaud their quick thinking and actions which saved this man's life."

Managing director for Stevenage Leisure Ltd, Ian Morton, said: "The SLL teams are all highly trained to react and deal with these incidents. "We are very pleased that this customer was able to be helped in this way and we wish him a speedy recovery."

- If the family of the man who collapsed would like to speak to this newspaper please email georgia.barrow@archant.co.uk.

