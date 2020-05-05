Advanced search

Letchworth wellbeing centre offering classes to reduce stress during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:38 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 05 May 2020

Letchworth Centre for Healthy Living, on Hitchin Road. Picture: Supplied

A Letchworth wellbeing centre has reinvented itself during the coronavirus pandemic, and is now offering help online for people stressed, anxious, or needing support to maintain their health.

The Letchworth Centre for Health Living is offering weekly sessions with experienced tutors online, including yoga, pilates and chi kung classes. These are offered in affordably priced six-week blocks.

The centre continues to offer one-to-one counselling sessions – many of them at a very lost cost – and is providing this important source of support remotely via telephone and other internet platforms.

The centre is also offering free mindulfness meditation classes which are currently being offered on Mondays from 1-2pm and Wednesdays from 8-9pm. The centre hope to expand this over the next few weeks to include daily sessions.

Centre director Roberta Meldrum said: “All our programmes are especially valuable in managing stress in these extraordinary times.”

For further information visit www.letchworthcentre.org or telephone 01462 678804

