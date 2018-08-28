New season at healthy living centre brings 80 new classes

Classes are set to start again at the Letchworth Centre for Healthy Living. Picture: LCHL Archant

A new term is set to start at the Letchworth Centre for Healthy Living, which will bring more than 80 classes and workshops to the people of Stevenage and North Herts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A lot of new half day workshops will be introduced, available for adults, children and teenagers.

The registered charity, which is now in its 35th year, will be welcoming people again from January 7, with sessions planned through to April.

Director Roberta Meldrum said: “We’ve not run most of these workshops before and we have great classes for kids and teens, too.

“Our other work consists of a complementary therapy clinic and a large counselling service.

“The clinic includes osteopathy, acupuncture, reflexology, aromatherapy, naturopathy and a holistic podiatrist has just joined our highly qualified team.

“The counselling service had a low cost arm and last year delivered more than 6,800 sessions.”

To find out what’s on, go to letchworthcentre.org.