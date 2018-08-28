Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

CCTV appeal after theft of 79-year-old woman’s purse in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 17:42 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 09 January 2019

Police have released these CCTV images following a theft in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Police have released these CCTV images following a theft in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a 79-year-old woman’s wallet was stolen outside a Sainsbury’s store in Letchworth.

Police have released these CCTV images following a theft in Letchworth. Picture: Herts PolicePolice have released these CCTV images following a theft in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Between 12.50pm and 1.10pm on Friday, December 7, the victim had her wallet – which contained bank cards – stolen.

The theft is believed to have happened in or just outside of Sainsbury’s in Third Avenue.

The man pictured is thought to have been in the area at the time of the offence and could have vital information that will help the investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any other information about the theft, call police on 101 quoting crime reference 41/63484/18.

You can also report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Staff leaving Stevenage primary school ‘in droves’ amid claims of classroom violence

Parents of pupils at Longmeadow Primary School in Stevenage say problems are more widespread than just SEN concerns, with seven teachers and five support staff leaving in one term. Picture: Danny Loo

‘The end of an era’ for Letchworth as Burrs shoe store set for closure

Jean Burr has decided to close the shoe store, Picture: Burrs Shoe Store

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

Ernie had a well-deserved kip after being missing for more than 24 hours. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Vintage cafe and pottery painting studio closes down

Fanny Annes in Long Melton

Speed checks to be carried out on Suffolk roads in police crackdown

#includeImage($article, 225)

£1million earmarked to remove overhead power lines from picturesque valley

#includeImage($article, 225)

Volunteers call for support to win maximum funding to maintain country park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Protest march planned to oppose housing development in village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

CCTV appeal after theft of 79-year-old woman’s purse in Letchworth

Police have released these CCTV images following a theft in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Roadwork repairs set to take place across North Herts and Stevenage before April

Two hundred roads across Hertfordshire will benefit from maintenance work between now and the end of March, including some in Royston, Barley, Reed, Therfield and Anstey. Picture: Steve Barclay

Total transformation after Stevenage slimmer loses 6.5 stone

Sandra Jackson has transformed her body after joining Slimming World. Picture: Courtesy of Sandra Jackson

North Hertfordshire Museum: Press release disagreement delays 14/15 Brand Street sale announcement

North Hertfordshire Museum and Hitchin Town Hall. Picture: Danny Loo

Staff leaving Stevenage primary school ‘in droves’ amid claims of classroom violence

Parents of pupils at Longmeadow Primary School in Stevenage say problems are more widespread than just SEN concerns, with seven teachers and five support staff leaving in one term. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists