CCTV appeal after theft of 79-year-old woman’s purse in Letchworth

Police have released these CCTV images following a theft in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a 79-year-old woman’s wallet was stolen outside a Sainsbury’s store in Letchworth.

Between 12.50pm and 1.10pm on Friday, December 7, the victim had her wallet – which contained bank cards – stolen.

The theft is believed to have happened in or just outside of Sainsbury’s in Third Avenue.

The man pictured is thought to have been in the area at the time of the offence and could have vital information that will help the investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any other information about the theft, call police on 101 quoting crime reference 41/63484/18.

You can also report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.