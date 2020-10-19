CCTV appeal after woman led to cash machines and has cash stolen in Letchworth

Police have released this image of a man they believe can help with enquiries after a woman was led to numerious cash machines and was asked to withdraw money. Picture: Herts police Archant

A CCTV image has been released after a woman in her 60s was consistently targeted by a man who led her to numerous cash machines and requested she withdraw money in Letchworth.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to help with their enquiries following the incidents, which occured between September 22 and 29.

The victim was led to cash machines and the offender then stole the money that she had withdrawn.

PC Joe Massey, who is investigating, said: “This was a cruel and callous act, targeting a vulnerable victim, and we are doing all we can to trace the offender.

“We believe that the person pictured may have been in the area and he could have vital information that will assist our investigation. If you recognise him, please let me know by calling the non-emergency number 101 or emailing me at joe.massey2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/78635/20.

“Similarly, if you saw what happened or have information that might help, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.