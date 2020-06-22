Advanced search

Letchworth cash and carry to open on Saturdays amid popular demand

PUBLISHED: 14:48 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 22 June 2020

The cash and carry will now be open three days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

The cash and carry will now be open three days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

Letchworth’s new discount cash and carry will now be open on Saturdays, the store’s management have confirmed.

Discount Brands Cash & Carry – at Unit 5 of the Ascot Industrial Estate, on Icknield Way – opened to the general public last Monday, and welcomed over 200 people in its first week.

Owner Dan Yellop, who has been trading as a wholesaler in the local area for seven years, said he and his business partner Alex had “listened to the customers” and will open the store on Saturdays – starting this week (June 27).

The store will now be open 9am to 3pm on Monday and Wednesday, and 8am to 1pm on Saturday – and during the pandemic it will be taking contactless payments only.

Visit ‘The Discount Brands Cash and Carry’ Facebook page for more information.

