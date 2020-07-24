Letchworth care home ‘overhelmed by kindness’ during coronavirus pandemic

Garden City Court with donated hand creams. Picture: Garden City Court Archant

Staff and residents at a Letchworth care home have sent out a huge thank you to families, friends, businesses and members of the community for all their support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An outreach team from Morrisons delivering Easter Eggs to the home. Picture: Garden City Court An outreach team from Morrisons delivering Easter Eggs to the home. Picture: Garden City Court

Garden City Court, in Whiteway, has received gift bags, treats, hand creams, gardening materials, cakes, letters and beautiful drawings during the pandemic – and wants to take the opportunity to publically thank those who’s donations have meant so much in recent months.

Home manager Melissa McNeilly said she has been “completely overwhelmed” by the kindness shown during what has been “a challenging time for everybody.”

Cliff with his wife Maureen, and sister-in-law Glynis. Picture: Garden City Court Cliff with his wife Maureen, and sister-in-law Glynis. Picture: Garden City Court

“Despite having to close our home to visitors, we never felt alone,” she said. “It has been wonderful to know that our families, friends, communities and businesses have been thinking of us and that they appreciate the amazing dedication and professionalism of our staff.

You may also want to watch:

“The messages and gifts have been so gratefully received that we wanted to make sure everybody knows just how thankful we are.”

Melissa added: “Being a central part of our community has always been vital to us at Garden City Court, and we are really pleased to now be able to welcome our families back to the home for socially-distanced garden visits.

Residents enjoying gardening activities courtesy of Langford Garden Centre donations. Picture: Garden City Court Residents enjoying gardening activities courtesy of Langford Garden Centre donations. Picture: Garden City Court

“It has been an extremely emotional time for everybody, and now that residents are finally able see their loved ones again, it has gives us the opportunity to thank them in person for their support.”

One family member, Tracey Russ, was visiting her Mum April, who is 82. “It was absolutely lovely to see Mum today and the wonderful staff,” she said. “I want to thank them all, they have been amazing. Mum looks fabulous and they have all kept me going in my darkest weeks. I would not have managed without them.”

Resident April was delighted to see her daughter. Picture: Garden City Court Resident April was delighted to see her daughter. Picture: Garden City Court

Another visitor, Cliff, was at the care home to see his wife Maureen. Cliff said: “I think the world of Garden City Court. It’s the best place Maureen could be. I’ve had no worries about Maureen in this time because I know she’s been in the best hands. All the staff are wonderful and it’s good to be back to see Maureen and all the staff again.”

Garden City Court is run by not-for-profit care provider Quantum Care. For further information about the services available, call 01462 473100 or email garden@quantumcare.co.uk.