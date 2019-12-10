Advanced search

Kitchen knives stolen from Letchworth car

PUBLISHED: 14:14 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 10 December 2019

Police are appealing for information following the theft of kitchen knives from a car parked on Lowe Drive. Picture: Archant

Archant

A set of kitchen knives have been stolen from a car in Letchworth - and police are now appealing for information.

A bag containing six specialist kitchen knives was stolen from a car parked overnight on Lowe Drive yesterday.

Detective Sergeant William Ainsworth said: "This may have been an opportunist thief who saw the bag in the car and was unaware of its contents when they removed it - but we need to trace the knives as soon as possible. If you have been offered any specialist knives for sale recently or know of someone who is selling some, we would like to hear from you.

"Please do not leave valuable or potentially dangerous items in your car when you leave it unattended. Not only do they attract would-be thieves looking for an easy gain, but they could be misused if they fall into the wrong hands."

Anyone with any information should contact PC Martin Barringer via email at martin.barringer2@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/110436/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

