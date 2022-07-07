Two Letchworth companies in Red Bull Soapbox Race competition

Letchworth's entry to the Red Bull Soapbox Race on Sunday was based on the UK's first ever roundabout and driven by a black squirrel - Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Pearce

Letchworth-based companies TPS Visual Communications and EML Retail Display Ltd took part in this year's Red Bull Soapbox Race at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

Competitors design and build non-motorised soapboxes ahead of the event, before taking it in turns to speed along a downhill course - with the soapboxes judged for their aesthetic, speed and road-holding.

On Sunday, 70 amateur racers took part, with plenty of wacky soapbox designs, including a duck on a spring and a street sweeper vehicle.

Kelly Pearce, financial controller at TPS Visual Communications, said: "Our design was focused on Letchworth – it represented the first ever roundabout in the UK, which is in Letchworth, and was driven by a black squirrel, which Letchworth is also known for.

"Our team did really well."

The Letchworth team recorded a speed of 27mph and a finish time of 45 seconds.

Go Go Gadget Soapbox was crowned the winner.