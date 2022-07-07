Two Letchworth companies in Red Bull Soapbox Race competition
- Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Pearce
Letchworth-based companies TPS Visual Communications and EML Retail Display Ltd took part in this year's Red Bull Soapbox Race at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday.
Competitors design and build non-motorised soapboxes ahead of the event, before taking it in turns to speed along a downhill course - with the soapboxes judged for their aesthetic, speed and road-holding.
On Sunday, 70 amateur racers took part, with plenty of wacky soapbox designs, including a duck on a spring and a street sweeper vehicle.
Kelly Pearce, financial controller at TPS Visual Communications, said: "Our design was focused on Letchworth – it represented the first ever roundabout in the UK, which is in Letchworth, and was driven by a black squirrel, which Letchworth is also known for.
"Our team did really well."
The Letchworth team recorded a speed of 27mph and a finish time of 45 seconds.
Go Go Gadget Soapbox was crowned the winner.