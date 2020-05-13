Advanced search

Letchworth businesses pull together as town centre embraces ‘new normal’

PUBLISHED: 15:15 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 13 May 2020

Ten Letchworth businesses have joined forces to share a simple message. Picture: Letchworth BID

Archant

A group of independent businesses in Letchworth have clubbed together to help residents and consumers embrace the ‘new normal’.

As the government announced its phased return out of lockdown, ten independently run businesses in Letchworth joined forces to share an important message: ‘We are open, and are ahead of the curve, operating in a new and safe capacity.’

Chris Wilson, Letchworth BID manager, said: “Lockdown has brought about so many challenges and just as many opportunities for businesses in Letchworth. Where it’s been safe and possible to do so, local independent businesses have changed their ways of working to bring what they are most passionate about to people’s homes.

“Over the coming weeks and months the BID will continue to support all businesses in Letchworth to reestablish and adapt their enterprises in this new normal way of living.”

The ten businesses spearheading Letchworth’s ‘new normal’ programme are:

• Garden City Brewers

• Professional Dry Cleaners

• Fabio’s Gelato

• Bamboo Turtle

• Crafty’s

• Cakey Lady

• Khoi Khoi

• Wedoyoga

• Business Improvement Development

For further information, visit www.loveletchworth.com/

