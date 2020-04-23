Fountains at Letchworth’s Broadway Gardens turn blue for key workers

The fountains in Broadway Gardens have been turned blue in support of our NHS key workers. Picture: NHDC Archant

The fountains at Letchworth’s Broadway Gardens have turned blue today, as North Herts District Council recognises the sacrificial service of our key workers.

In honour of NHS staff, carers and all ‘essential workers’ who have been serving the community during the COVID-19 crisis, the Broadway Gardens fountain water has turned blue – with some residents hoping it will be a permanent change.

Join with us this evening at 8pm as we continue to #ClapForOurCarers. Send in your videos and messages of thanks to news@thecomet.net