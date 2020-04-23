Advanced search

Fountains at Letchworth’s Broadway Gardens turn blue for key workers

PUBLISHED: 18:32 23 April 2020

The fountains in Broadway Gardens have been turned blue in support of our NHS key workers. Picture: NHDC

The fountains in Broadway Gardens have been turned blue in support of our NHS key workers. Picture: NHDC

Archant

The fountains at Letchworth’s Broadway Gardens have turned blue today, as North Herts District Council recognises the sacrificial service of our key workers.

The fountains in Broadway Gardens have been turned blue in support of our NHS key workers. Picture: NHDCThe fountains in Broadway Gardens have been turned blue in support of our NHS key workers. Picture: NHDC

You may also want to watch:

In honour of NHS staff, carers and all ‘essential workers’ who have been serving the community during the COVID-19 crisis, the Broadway Gardens fountain water has turned blue – with some residents hoping it will be a permanent change.

Join with us this evening at 8pm as we continue to #ClapForOurCarers.  Send in your videos and messages of thanks to news@thecomet.net

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Changes to funeral services and cemeteries in Stevenage due to coronavirus

There are new rules for funerals and cemetary visiting in Stevenage during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Changes to funeral services and cemeteries in Stevenage due to coronavirus

There are new rules for funerals and cemetary visiting in Stevenage during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the The Comet

Fountains at Letchworth’s Broadway Gardens turn blue for key workers

The fountains in Broadway Gardens have been turned blue in support of our NHS key workers. Picture: NHDC

New manager in the Knebworth dugout has a familiar face

Badge of Knebworth Football Club

Hitchin councillor reveals ‘upsetting’ COVID-19 letters sent to vulnerable residents

Judi Billing is the leader of the Labour group on Herts County Council. Picture: Supplied

Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you...now please help support our journalism

The Comet is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

Letchworth woman captures families’ lockdown memories with doorstep photography

Emma has been snapping families outside their homes during lockdown. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography
Drive 24