Fountains at Letchworth’s Broadway Gardens turn blue for key workers
PUBLISHED: 18:32 23 April 2020
Archant
The fountains at Letchworth’s Broadway Gardens have turned blue today, as North Herts District Council recognises the sacrificial service of our key workers.
In honour of NHS staff, carers and all ‘essential workers’ who have been serving the community during the COVID-19 crisis, the Broadway Gardens fountain water has turned blue – with some residents hoping it will be a permanent change.
