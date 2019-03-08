Advanced search

Video

Police re-release CCTV footage of Letchworth burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:41 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 02 October 2019

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police officers are today reappealing for the public's help to trace a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Letchworth.

A property in Broadway was broken into shortly after 11am on Wednesday, June 26, and items of jewellery were taken.

You may also want to watch:

Police have re-released CCTV footage of a man who they believe might be able to help with their enquiries.

Det Con Gary Larkman, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "We've been carrying out extensive enquiries since the incident, but we are yet to identify the man in the video.

"I am urging the public to take a look and see if you recognise him. If you do, let us know, as he may be able to help our enquiries progress."

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any other useful information, should call the non-emergency number 101 or email gary.larkman@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/57713/19.

Most Read

Film crews set up outside Stevenage pub for new mods movie

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Someone' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Missing Lucy from Stevenage found in Welwyn Garden City

Missing Stevenage woman Lucy Brown has been found in Welwyn Garden City.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

Firefighters at the scene of car blaze in Stevenage

Fire crews are at the scene of a car fire in Colestrete in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Film crews set up outside Stevenage pub for new mods movie

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Someone' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Missing Lucy from Stevenage found in Welwyn Garden City

Missing Stevenage woman Lucy Brown has been found in Welwyn Garden City.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

Firefighters at the scene of car blaze in Stevenage

Fire crews are at the scene of a car fire in Colestrete in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the The Comet

Police re-release CCTV footage of Letchworth burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Stevenage airspace under consultation to reduce aircraft noise

Stevenage residents are being troubled by low-flying planes departing from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ansell wants rival Benn next after win over former Southern Area champion

Tom Ansell beat Jamie Speight on Saturday night. Picture: Ben Katzler/Instagram: @benkatzler

Dance school celebrates 25th anniversary in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Welwyn Garden City-based Dance-Beat dancing school's elite competition squad. Picture: Dance-Beat

World’s Biggest Coffee Morning: Stevenage and North Herts come together over coffee and cake in bumper fundraiser

The Priory sixth form students organised a cake sale as part of a whole school effort which raised £280 for Macmillan cancer support. Picture: Emma Sangster
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists