Police re-release CCTV footage of Letchworth burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Letchworth. Picture: Archant Archant

Police officers are today reappealing for the public's help to trace a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Letchworth.

A property in Broadway was broken into shortly after 11am on Wednesday, June 26, and items of jewellery were taken.

Police have re-released CCTV footage of a man who they believe might be able to help with their enquiries.

Det Con Gary Larkman, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "We've been carrying out extensive enquiries since the incident, but we are yet to identify the man in the video.

"I am urging the public to take a look and see if you recognise him. If you do, let us know, as he may be able to help our enquiries progress."

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any other useful information, should call the non-emergency number 101 or email gary.larkman@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/57713/19.