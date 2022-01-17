Football coach jailed again for indecent assault of boys

David Folgate, of Stonnells Close in Letchworth, has been sentenced to a further 40 months for indecent assault and gross indecency with a child - Credit: Danny Loo

A boys’ football coach who was jailed in the 1990s for indecently assaulting young players was sentenced to a further 40 months on Friday, after two more victims came forward.

David Folgate, of Stonnells Close in Letchworth, was sentenced to 12 months in 1995 for offences against eight boys over two years.

Prosecutor Richard Hearndon told St Albans Crown Court two men, in Folgate's teams in the late 80s and early 90s, told Hertfordshire police last year they too had been abused by the former postman, when he lived in Stevenage.

One man, now in his late 30s, said he and the other boy went to Folgate’s flat when he was seven or eight, after the coach had befriended his family.

He was bought sweets, watched films and had a bath there. When he stayed the night, he was sexually touched by Folgate, who tickled him, pretending he was trying to find a spider. Folgate, now 74, also got the boy to touch him.

On another occasion, Folgate got the two boys to touch him while they were in the bath together.

In a victim statement, one said: “I hate football and never had anything to do with football since this happened.” He said he didn't say anything about it at the time because he feared he would be branded a liar.

The other man, aged eight or nine at the time, said: “He was a friend of my family and I trusted him. I felt I couldn’t tell anyone what happened. I feel sad my childhood was tarnished by him abusing me.”

Folgate pleaded guilty to indecent assault and gross indecency with a child.

In 2010, he was given a three-year Community Order for downloading indecent images of children.

Defending, Nicholas Whitehorn said: “He genuinely does feel sorry for what he did. He says he deserves to suffer as he knows the boys will have suffered. He takes full responsibility. His remorse is genuine.”

Mr Whitehorn said, had he been dealt with for the new offences in the 1990s, he would have received a much shorter sentence because the guidelines have changed.

Judge Richard Foster said Folgate’s offences were “serious and appalling” and involved “a gross breach of trust, planning and grooming.”

He must register as a sex offender for life and abide by the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely.