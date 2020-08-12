Thomas, eight, takes on 10-mile Letchworth bike ride for charity close to his heart

Eight-year-old Thomas Stokes Garrett will be cycling 10 miles around Letchworth to raise money for Home-Start Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Suzy Moody Archant

An inspirational eight-year-old boy is gearing up to cycle 10 miles on his bike to raise money for a family support charity that helped him and his sister during some tough times.

Thomas Stokes Garrett, who lives in Letchworth, has signed up to My Prudential RideLondon to raise money for Home-Start Hertfordshire – a charity which supports families who are struggling to cope, with at least one child under the age of five.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers of the annual Prudential RideLondon cycling festival have been forced to cancel the August 15 and 16 event. Instead, people are being encouraged to take on their own individual challenge that same weekend, and register it online under the umbrella My Prudential RideLondon. Choose your distance, location, wheels – bike, scooter or skateboard, perhaps – and charity to support.

Home-Start Hertfordshire stands to lose an estimated £8,000 in fundraising due to the cancellation of Prudential RideLondon.

Thomas is planning to cycle 10 miles around Letchworth over two days, and has raised £290 in his first week of fundraising.

He said: “I chose Home-Start because when me and my sister Mia were little, a lady who volunteered for Home-Start used to come to my house every week and help me with my homework and play games in the garden with us. She helped me with my reading and told us lots of stories.

“We also went to a playgroup that Home-Start ran, which was very fun and I made lots of friends. I really enjoyed going and so did my sister. Most of all, I really enjoyed the toast and jam!

“I wanted to raise money for Home-Start to say ‘thank you.’”

Suzy Moody, strategic manager for Home-Start Herts, said: “This is going to be a really fun event. The fact it is accessible for everyone means families of all ages and abilities can do it together and in their own way.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the charity and the families we support. All donations are particularly valuable right now. On average, five families are being referred each week, and every penny raised will make a difference.”

To take part, visit myridelondon.co.uk to register and set up a fundraising page.

To sponsor Thomas, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ThomasStokesGarrett