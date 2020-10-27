Shop Local Letchworth: ‘We want to reinstate confidence for shoppers’

Letchworth BID manager Chris Wilson discusses how residents can support local businesses.

Letchworth’s Business Improvement District is backing the Comet’s Shop Local campaign, and has discussed ways it will help instil confidence back into the community amid the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Letchworth BID wants to help shoppers feel confident and safe while shopping in the town centre.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the way we socialise, work and shop. Now more than ever, our high street businesses need our support.

Chris Wilson, Letchworth BID managing director has highlight all the ways the BID, and shoppers, can support local companies

He says: “We know that many residents will be nervous about venturing back into Letchworth town centre. Everyone has had to adapt to the pressures of lockdown. For some this has meant becoming the teacher and parent, or in the case of shielded residents, relying on friends, family and the community to bring essential living services to their homes.

“Equally, there is the financial constraints that lockdown has placed on homes. While furlough and the lifting of universal credits ceiling will have helped, there will be a lot of households that will have still suffered financial hardship as a result.



“It is crucial that alongside opening businesses, the BID put in place a robust plan that includes community events that will enable more and more people to come back into town with confidence.

“The month of September saw an increase to 85 per cent of businesses reopen. Our shop safely including hand sanitisers across the town centre, squirrels with face masks, PPE equipment and 1+ metre rule signage have all been introduced by the BID to help businesses and residents transition safely and securely.

“I am confident that all our businesses have taken the right precautions and safety measures. We all want people coming into the town to feel and remain safe when out shopping or using services.”



As Chris starts implementing the BIDs recovery plan for Letchworth, residents will be pleased to know this will include safe and carefully planned out community events including a new collaboration of its Market Day events with arts and crafts and ‘Super Saturdays’ for all of the family to enjoy!

Chris added: “Letchworth has always been innovative, it’s what makes our town great. We know from the lockdown period that people have shown great resilience and adherence to the guidelines set by the government.

“This is why we can, with confidence, start to reintroduce community events and bring back some normalcy to our town – but at the same time double our efforts to stay safe and protect our NHS.”

Details of all Love Letchworth events can be found the BID’s Facebook page and website.