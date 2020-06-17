Best Before Café reopens in Letchworth with new safety measures
PUBLISHED: 13:08 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 17 June 2020
Archant
The Best Before Café in Letchworth is now open and serving food for the first time in three months.
The team at Mrs Howard Memorial Hall reopened at 11am this morning with social distancing and safety measures in place.
You may also want to watch:
The staff – who successfully trialled the system last week – are working with a reduced team, and visitors will be asked to use hand sanitiser before they enter.
There will be a maximum of four customers in the hall at one time, and there will be a strict one-way system to follow.
Though its café has been closed since the end of March, the charity has adapted to the COVID-19 emergency by making deliveries to those in need, sending boxes of food from local supermarkets to churches and other organisations.
After receiving grants from the government and the Letchworth Heritage Foundation, the Best Before team also bought a new £18,000 van to help with deliveries – and were given vacant space at 7 The Arcade to help with the operation.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.