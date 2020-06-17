Best Before Café reopens in Letchworth with new safety measures

The Best Before Café in Letchworth is now open and serving food for the first time in three months.

The team at Mrs Howard Memorial Hall reopened at 11am this morning with social distancing and safety measures in place.

The staff – who successfully trialled the system last week – are working with a reduced team, and visitors will be asked to use hand sanitiser before they enter.

There will be a maximum of four customers in the hall at one time, and there will be a strict one-way system to follow.

Though its café has been closed since the end of March, the charity has adapted to the COVID-19 emergency by making deliveries to those in need, sending boxes of food from local supermarkets to churches and other organisations.

After receiving grants from the government and the Letchworth Heritage Foundation, the Best Before team also bought a new £18,000 van to help with deliveries – and were given vacant space at 7 The Arcade to help with the operation.