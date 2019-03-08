Advanced search

Letchworth Beer & World Food festival attracts visitors from far and wide

PUBLISHED: 11:52 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 01 October 2019

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth - John Pickton and Johnny enjoy a pint. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth - John Pickton and Johnny enjoy a pint. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Traders set up shop in Letchworth at the weekend for the fourth annual Beer & World Food Festival.

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Drewjam entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonBeer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Drewjam entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Visitors arrived from far and wide at the event in the town centre.

The day - organised by the Letchworth BID - was complete with a beer tent sponsored by Craftys, where local musicians entertained the crowds with live music.

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonBeer and World Food Festival Letchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Town centre manager Chris Wilson told the Comet: "The weekend saw another successful Letchworth Beer & World Food Festival for the fourth year.

"What stuck out the most was the weekend of entertainment across two stages, from magic to local music talents.

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Garden City Swing entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonBeer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Garden City Swing entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

"We had visitors travel from all over, and are now looking forward to welcoming them back at the next event, which will be the Christmas Light switch on."

To find out more about Love Letchworth events, go to loveletchworth.com.

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Dawn and Bob Hadaway enjoy a beer. Picture: Karyn HaddonBeer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Dawn and Bob Hadaway enjoy a beer. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Callum Downs, 11,Summer Downs, 9, and Claire Johnson-Jewitt enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonBeer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Callum Downs, 11,Summer Downs, 9, and Claire Johnson-Jewitt enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Jame and Helen enjoy a drink at the festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonBeer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Jame and Helen enjoy a drink at the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Chris Wall, Dave Bowman and Ruth Wall enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonBeer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Chris Wall, Dave Bowman and Ruth Wall enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Steve, Bob and John enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonBeer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Steve, Bob and John enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth - The Crafty's bar staff. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth - The Crafty's bar staff. Picture: Karyn HaddonBeer and World Food Festival Letchworth - The Crafty's bar staff. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Beer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Michael and Josh enjoy a pint of beer. Picture: Karyn HaddonBeer and World Food Festival Letchworth - Michael and Josh enjoy a pint of beer. Picture: Karyn Haddon

