Advanced search

Letchworth bar and restaurant vows to continue discount scheme after Eat Out Help Out ends

PUBLISHED: 09:32 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 08 September 2020

Khoi Khoi Bar and Vino, on Eastcheap. Picture: Google

Khoi Khoi Bar and Vino, on Eastcheap. Picture: Google

Archant

A popular Letchworth bar and restauraunt has confirmed it will continue offering a discount for customers during September after the success of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Khoi Khoi Bar and Vino in Letchworth will continue offering discount after the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme finished. Pic: Herbie NyathiKhoi Khoi Bar and Vino in Letchworth will continue offering discount after the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme finished. Pic: Herbie Nyathi

Herbie Nyathi, the owner of Khoi Khoi Bar and Vino in Eastcheap, confirmed that the popular venue will cotinue to offer a 25 per cent discount for customers for the month of September.

With the Eat Out to Help Out scheme wrapping up, punters have been flooding back to restauraunts and bars like Khoi Khoi.

You may also want to watch:

Herbie said: “I believe many businesses like ours have been given a push start and that it’s now our part to keep this positive scheme going.

“We have been overwhelmed by the genorosity of the Government and our customers.”

And there’s good news for emergency service personel, carers and North Herts District Council staff too.

Anyone presenting valid NHS, police officer, fire service, NHDC staff or carer identification will receive a 20 per cent discount.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Stevenage town centre cordoned off after firework found on car

Stevenage town centre was cordoned off as the bomb squad arrived. Picture: Jeremy Williams

Combined effort to save Stevenage leisure facilities from financial crisis

Stevenage Swimming Centre has reopened since national lockdown measures eased, but usage is below normal levels.

Bomb squad arrive at cordoned off Stevenage town centre

Stevenage town centre was cordoned off as the bomb squad arrived. Picture: Jeremy Williams

More free parking and al fresco dining in bid to revive Stevenage High Street

Three cycle parking points have been installed in Stevenage High Street to encourage more people to ride their bikes. Picture: Louise McEvoy

Severe rail disruption from Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Garden City to London ongoing

There is severe disruption on the Great Northern line this morning and will continue until the afternoon. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Stevenage town centre cordoned off after firework found on car

Stevenage town centre was cordoned off as the bomb squad arrived. Picture: Jeremy Williams

Combined effort to save Stevenage leisure facilities from financial crisis

Stevenage Swimming Centre has reopened since national lockdown measures eased, but usage is below normal levels.

Bomb squad arrive at cordoned off Stevenage town centre

Stevenage town centre was cordoned off as the bomb squad arrived. Picture: Jeremy Williams

More free parking and al fresco dining in bid to revive Stevenage High Street

Three cycle parking points have been installed in Stevenage High Street to encourage more people to ride their bikes. Picture: Louise McEvoy

Severe rail disruption from Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Garden City to London ongoing

There is severe disruption on the Great Northern line this morning and will continue until the afternoon. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth bar and restaurant vows to continue discount scheme after Eat Out Help Out ends

Khoi Khoi Bar and Vino, on Eastcheap. Picture: Google

Will Hertfordshire’s object of the year be a scone, monkey or toilet cream?

Straw plaiter peg doll, Peggy Straw, from the Dacorum Heritage Trust, Record Peter and his young cousin Speedy Steven from North Herts Museum, Nuciline Theatrical Toilet Cream from the Garden City Collection in Letchworth and the Ackroyd Scone from Harpenden Museum. Pictures: Supplied by HCC

Stevenage mum completes marathon around the town with support of community

Sarah Mellor crossing the finish line after completing a marathon in Stevenage in aid of Darcie's Wish and The Conor Spraggs Foundation. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Mellor

Layne Eadie bags only goal in Hitchin Town’s entertaining friendly win at St Neots

Layne Eadie receives the congratulations after scoring the only goal in Hitchin Town's 1-0 win at St Neots Town in a pre-season friendly. Picture: PETER ELSE

Combined effort to save Stevenage leisure facilities from financial crisis

Stevenage Swimming Centre has reopened since national lockdown measures eased, but usage is below normal levels.