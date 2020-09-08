Letchworth bar and restaurant vows to continue discount scheme after Eat Out Help Out ends
PUBLISHED: 09:32 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 08 September 2020
A popular Letchworth bar and restauraunt has confirmed it will continue offering a discount for customers during September after the success of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
Herbie Nyathi, the owner of Khoi Khoi Bar and Vino in Eastcheap, confirmed that the popular venue will cotinue to offer a 25 per cent discount for customers for the month of September.
With the Eat Out to Help Out scheme wrapping up, punters have been flooding back to restauraunts and bars like Khoi Khoi.
Herbie said: “I believe many businesses like ours have been given a push start and that it’s now our part to keep this positive scheme going.
“We have been overwhelmed by the genorosity of the Government and our customers.”
And there’s good news for emergency service personel, carers and North Herts District Council staff too.
Anyone presenting valid NHS, police officer, fire service, NHDC staff or carer identification will receive a 20 per cent discount.
