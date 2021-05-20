Award winners recognised with hand-delivered prizes
- Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation
With restrictions easing, prizes for the Heritage Foundation 2020 Community Awards have finally been hand-delivered to the winners in Letchworth.
The winners were announced in January 2021, and saw Vutie Beets win the best business award, Best Before Café win best charity award and Chris Taylor win best adult award.
Launched in December 2020, the awards were set up to recognise and celebrate the contributions of those who went above and beyond to support the community.
Winners were nominated by the public and picked by a community panel made up of local businesspeople, volunteers, the Letchworth BID and charity workers.
The prizes handed out are made from the reclaimed wood of trees that have naturally fallen and then handcrafted by Neil Wake.
Chief executive Graham Fisher said: “What a great day handing over the Community Awards celebration bowls to Best Before Café, Vutie Beets and Chris Taylor.
"It was lovely to finally meet Chris and witness more of her knitting creations. It was great to see Vutie Beets busy with customers sitting in The Wynd, and it was remarkable to witness the dedicated team of volunteers at Best Before Café in action.
"With a queue of some 20 deep waiting for the doors to open it was an important reminder of just how much this service is in demand. An inspiring and humbling day - the town and everyone's wellbeing is all the better for having such inspirational and caring people in the town ready to roll up their sleeves for residents.
"I am really pleased we have been able to acknowledge them in a small way.”
The Community Awards will be running later in 2021, also. Keep up to date on www.Letchworth.com.