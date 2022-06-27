Crowds gather to mark Armed Forces Day in Letchworth

Gallery

Armed Forces Day celebrations took place in Letchworth on Saturday, with cadets, Royal British Legion members and families turning out to commemorate our armed forces.

Royal British Legion stall at Armed Forces Day, Letchworth - Credit: Martin Wootton

The event included a Hurricane flyover, live entertainment and cadets taking part in the Chasestead Challenge, competing for the coveted shield.

Sea Cadets were runners up for the Chasestead shield at Armed Forces Day, Letchworth - Credit: Martin Wootton

Letchworth Royal British Legion chairman Nigel Kenworthy - Credit: Martin Wootton

Chairman of the Letchworth Branch of Royal British Legion Nigel Kenworthy said: "Thanks to the Letchworth general public for attending and supporting the Armed Forces Day.

Runners up award for air cadets in the Chasestead shield competition - Credit: Martin Wootton

"With special thanks to Chasestead who sponsored the challenge shield which is presented to the Cadets by the director of the company Mr Robin Moor, Wentworth Kitchens, Mrs Audrey Poynter.

Air Cadets in wooden airplane at Letchworth Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

"Thank you to all the members of the committee, stall holders, entertainers, Jackie's Drop-in for providing food and refreshments, and special thanks to all the cadets for attending and giving us a look into their drill.

Air, sea and land line up at Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

"Another big thank you to the Biggleswade Sea Cadets who opened the event, chairman of North Herts Council Sam North and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant Jane McCue the judges Brian, Ken and Shaun."

Army Cadet enjoying an ice lolly at Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Last week (June 23 edition), the Comet printed an archive image of the late Keith Ellis alongside the Armed Forces Day coverage, and would like to sincerely apologise to the Ellis family for this oversight and any distress caused.

Samaritans stall at Letchworth's Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Army Cadet shaking hands whilst receiving the Chasestead trophy - Credit: Martin Wootton

Army Cadets posing with Winners trophy - Credit: Martin Wootton

Letchworth Army Cadet stall at Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Broadway Gardens Fountain, Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Residents enjoyed the entertainment at Armed Forces Day, Letchworth - Credit: Martin Wootton

Crowd waving to Hurricane flying over at Letchworth Armed Forces Day - Credit: Martin Wootton

Garden House Hospice Care stall at Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Hitchin Band performance at Armed Forces Day, Letchworth - Credit: Martin Wootton

Hurricane flyover, Letchworth Armed Forces Day - Credit: Martin Wootton

Armed Forces Day, Letchworth 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Pottery demo at Letchworth Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

President of Letchworth British Royal Legion at Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton