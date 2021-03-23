Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Need a change of scenery? Free work space for home workers launched

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:00 AM March 23, 2021   
The Arcade, Letchworth Area Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Arcade, Letchworth - Credit: DANNY LOO

Sticking within the same four walls day in, day out, may have been a struggle for many working from home during the latest lockdown.

Home workers will be able to get a change of scenery in Letchworth and book a desk at the Arcade free of charge.

The town's Business Improvement District has launched the new scheme for those needing a space to work from April 12. 

Town centre manager Chris Wilson said: "They say nothing in life comes for free – and this seems especially true when it comes to finding a productive working environment in Letchworth town centre.

"For years, entrepreneurs and freelancers who can’t yet afford to pay for workspace have flocked to noisy coffee chains. And these haven’t exactly been ideal, thanks to their many distractions, unreliable WiFi, and requests that you buy a new drink every hour.

"Or, you may simply just fancy a change of scenery, or an opportunity to get out of the same old lockdown attire routine.

You may also want to watch:

"Letchworth BID is piloting a co-working space designed specifically for people working-at-home, entrepreneurs and freelancers that will be completely free to use!

The space will be available from April 12 at The Arcade Shopping Centre, Letchworth, from 9AM.

To enquire or book a space, email bid@loveletchworth.com or go to https://www.loveletchworth.com/contact-us.

Most Read

  1. 1 Major Stevenage road shut after police chase
  2. 2 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
  3. 3 Man arrested after Stevenage police chase
  1. 4 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin
  2. 5 New M&S foodhall and up to 150 jobs could be coming to Stevenage
  3. 6 Protesters take to Windmill Hill as objections to new policing bill continue
  4. 7 COVID a year on: Mayor reflects on 'testing time'
  5. 8 'Dad died in agony in hospital while medics watched - it was like a horror film'
  6. 9 COVID A Year On: NHS doctor's epic battle with long COVID
  7. 10 Post box toppers spring into action for Easter celebrations
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The medieval Clock Tower in St Albans is undergoing essential works following a grant from Historic

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
alan tippett hitchin sentencing

Abuser who broke ex-wife's nose, humiliated her in front of kids is jailed

Jacob Thorburn

person
cannabis farm police raid letchworth

Man arrested after £50,000 worth of cannabis seized by police

Jacob Thorburn

person
Stand-up comedian Richard Herring

Lister Hospital

Comedian given hope of seeing kids grow up' after testicular cancer surgery

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus