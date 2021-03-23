Need a change of scenery? Free work space for home workers launched
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Sticking within the same four walls day in, day out, may have been a struggle for many working from home during the latest lockdown.
Home workers will be able to get a change of scenery in Letchworth and book a desk at the Arcade free of charge.
The town's Business Improvement District has launched the new scheme for those needing a space to work from April 12.
Town centre manager Chris Wilson said: "They say nothing in life comes for free – and this seems especially true when it comes to finding a productive working environment in Letchworth town centre.
"For years, entrepreneurs and freelancers who can’t yet afford to pay for workspace have flocked to noisy coffee chains. And these haven’t exactly been ideal, thanks to their many distractions, unreliable WiFi, and requests that you buy a new drink every hour.
"Or, you may simply just fancy a change of scenery, or an opportunity to get out of the same old lockdown attire routine.
"Letchworth BID is piloting a co-working space designed specifically for people working-at-home, entrepreneurs and freelancers that will be completely free to use!
The space will be available from April 12 at The Arcade Shopping Centre, Letchworth, from 9AM.
To enquire or book a space, email bid@loveletchworth.com or go to https://www.loveletchworth.com/contact-us.
