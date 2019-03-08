Advanced search

Letchworth annual spring celebration set for May bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:02 28 April 2019

Letchworth's annual Spring Celebration is set to return to Howard Park Memorial Gardens for the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NHDC

Letchworth's annual Spring Celebration is set to return to Howard Park Memorial Gardens for the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: NHDC

Archant

Letchworth’s annual Spring Celebration event in Howard Park and Gardens is set for next Sunday.

The event will provide a range of activities for the whole family, themed around the spring season – including arts and crafts, children's maypole dancing, story telling, Morris dancing, outdoors games, fairground rides and more.

The Howard Park paddling pool will also open on the May Day bank holiday weekend for all to enjoy.

The celebration, organised by the Friends of Howard Park and Gardens with support from North Herts District Council, will also include stalls from the Woodland Trust, Forest School Junior Rangers, Scouts, Creative Lab Community Art and Garden House Hospice Care.

Vaughan Watson, NHDC service director, said: “We are very pleased to be able to host this fun, low cost event and would like to thank the Friends of Howard Park and Gardens for all of their hard work to make it happen. The park is the perfect place to celebrate the spring season and we look forward to welcoming residents from far and wide to enjoy what it has to offer.”

The event will take place from 1.30pm to 4pm on Sunday, May 5. Free parking is available on Sundays at the Hillshott car park next to the park. Alternative parking can be found at the nearby Garden Square Multi-Storey car park.

The Friends of Howard Park and Gardens would like to hear from people who are interested in helping out at events like this or lending a hand with habitat management at the park. To find out more contact the Park Ranger, Tony Goodwin, on tony.goodwin@north-herts.gov.uk or call on 07553 359314.

