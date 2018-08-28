New scheme formed to help autistic children manage anxiety in Letchworth

Two organisations which provide support to schools and families are teaming up to launch a new programme for those living in Letchworth.

Angels Support Group – a local charity which supports families with children and young people with ADHA and autism – has formed a partnership with Nessie, North Herts Emotional Support in Schools, to launch a programme which aims to support children in finding ways to understand and manage their anxiety.

The scheme, which has been supported by a grant from the Letchworth Heritage Foundation, will also work with their teachers and parents to understand what makes them anxious and how this can be addressed.

Parent support manager at Angels Leise Cooper said: “We are really excited to be working in parternship with Nessie to offer this high-quality therapeutic service to Letchworth families.

“Through our partnership we are able to work with the children and their parents at the same time, which we think will be much more helpful for families.”

Children with autism and ADHD often experience very high levels of anxiety in the school environment as a result of their conditions.

The project aims to support children to find ways to understand and manage their anxiety, alongside working with their teachers and parents to understand what makes them anxious, and how this can be addressed.

Workshops will give the children a therapeutic space to work creatively through music, play, drama and games as a way to explore different themes and feelings.

These sessions will be complemented by workshops with parents and carers, as well as working with the schools to advise on the strategies being implemented through the workshops to help the school support the student as well.

The first programme is for children in Year 4, 5 and 6, and will be hosted at Garden City Academy, but is open to pupils from all Letchworth schools.

The programme will then run in the summer term for children in Year 7 and 8.

To find out more about Angels, visit their website at angelssupportgroup.org.uk.