Hundreds walk out for global climate strike action in Stevenage and Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 17:10 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 24 September 2019

Parents and children turned out for the family friendly protest on climate change in Letchworth. Picture: Sarah Royston

Parents and children turned out for the family friendly protest on climate change in Letchworth. Picture: Sarah Royston

Hundreds turned out to events in Letchworth and Stevenage on Friday as part of a global climate strike, calling for urgent action on climate change.

Parents and children turned out for the family friendly protest on climate change in Letchworth. Picture: Sarah Royston

The latest strike action - which called for students and adults to leave school or work in protest - saw people gathering in Stevenage Town Square on Friday morning, while buskers took to the streets of Letchworth. In the afternoon, there was a family-friendly meet up in Broadway Gardens from 3pm.

Letchworth mum Sarah Royston told the Comet: "It was so powerful and moving to hear the children take the microphone and speak about their fears about climate change, and their hopes for a better world.

"We are all so inspired by the huge global movement of climate strikers, and really proud that our town is standing with them."

The Stevenage strike was organised by members of the Herts branch of UK Student Climate Network.

Parents and children turned out for the family friendly protest on climate change in Letchworth. Picture: Sarah Royston

One organiser, 17-year-old Zain Gibson said: "It's amazing to see so many passionate people coming together, it inspires change even in our smaller communities. The climate crisis can't be overlooked, it's an urgent human rights issue."

Parents and children turned out for the family friendly protest on climate change in Letchworth. Picture: Sarah Royston

