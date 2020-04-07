Advanced search

Letchworth and Baldock community groups provide lifeline to hundreds of isolated residents during crisis

PUBLISHED: 11:10 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 07 April 2020

Volunteers in Letchworth have been delivering hundreds of aid packages to isolated residents over the last few weeks. Picture: Heritage Foundation

Volunteers in Letchworth have been delivering hundreds of aid packages to isolated residents over the last few weeks. Picture: Heritage Foundation

Community support groups in Letchworth and Baldock have been delivering vital support to hundreds of isolated residents during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In Baldock, local volunteers and organisations launched the Baldock Coronavirus Support Group dedicated to helping those in self-isolation with daily tasks, such as grocery shopping and picking up medicines.

Anyone in need of help can contact the group’s hotline on 01462 892838, or email baldockcs0@gmail.com.

More than 120 residents in Baldock are now receiving vital support, from over 90 registered volunteers. The group has also formed dog walking and animal welfare groups, ready to support those who can no longer walk their dogs. Volunteers are also looking at working with mental health organisations over the coming weeks.

Volunteer and contributor Jane – who herself experienced social isolation while recovering from illness a few years ago – said: “I think it’s really important in tough times to share our experiences and suggest ways we can help each other.

“We are stronger together. We are all in very different situations, some living alone, others are at home with loved ones or with flat mates. But what unites most of us is a desire to get through as best we can.”

In Letchworth, the community response service – launched by the Heritage Foundation last month – has also been helping hundreds of isolated residents during this crisis.

The service has received just short of 300 phone calls and emails over the past weeks, with volunteers carrying out more than 130 shopping deliveries, and 23 prescriptions. The group has also dropped off five food parcels collected from the foodbank.

Graham Fisher, chief executive of the Heritage Foundation, said: “Within a week we are already supporting several hundred isolated residents with home deliveries of food and other essentials as well as important information and connections.

“In this short time, we have adapted, responded and come together in isolation in ways which you imagine impossible before coronavirus became a fact of life.

“I am proud of all that the Foundation team has done and will continue to do, however challenging our future may be. We are stronger because of the people we have.”

Public warning issued after North London family's Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage's Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

'We miss you all' – staff at Letchworth school send heartwarming video message to pupils

Wilbury staff have recorded messages for their pupils in lockdown. Picture: Wilbury Junior School

Coronavirus lockdown: Uncertain future for Stevenage Debenhams store as company faces administration

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

‘We miss you all’ – staff at Letchworth school send heartwarming video message to pupils

Wilbury staff have recorded messages for their pupils in lockdown. Picture: Wilbury Junior School

Coronavirus lockdown: Uncertain future for Stevenage Debenhams store as company faces administration

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

