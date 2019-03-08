Letchworth Aldi opening date confirmed

Letchworth's Aldi store is due to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Letchworth's Aldi store in Avenue One is set to open next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It has been confirmed that the supermarket will officially open its doors on Thursday, September 26.

You may also want to watch:

It comes after the opening of McDonald's and a Travelodge hotel, which were built in the same complex.

The scheme to build the three chains in the town was given the green light in 2017 by North Herts District Council and has come to fruition this year.

The Aldi supermarket chain opened a store as part of the Royston Gateway project in February this year, and already has a supermarket in Stevenage.