Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Letchworth Aldi opening date confirmed

PUBLISHED: 16:23 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 23 August 2019

Letchworth's Aldi store is due to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth's Aldi store is due to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Letchworth's Aldi store in Avenue One is set to open next month.

It has been confirmed that the supermarket will officially open its doors on Thursday, September 26.

You may also want to watch:

It comes after the opening of McDonald's and a Travelodge hotel, which were built in the same complex.

The scheme to build the three chains in the town was given the green light in 2017 by North Herts District Council and has come to fruition this year.

The Aldi supermarket chain opened a store as part of the Royston Gateway project in February this year, and already has a supermarket in Stevenage.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Stevenage, North Herts and Central Bedfordshire are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Stevenage, North Herts and Central Bedfordshire are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Ashwell Show to host camel racing, dog show and more

There will be bird displays at the annual Ashwell Show on August bank holiday Monday. Picture: Courtesy of Claire Grimmer

Stotfold school plans given green light as town council considers legal action

Pix Brook Academy will be built on land off Arlesey Road in Stotfold, subject to planning permission being granted. Picture: Google

Letchworth Aldi opening date confirmed

Letchworth's Aldi store is due to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin man denies murder but admits manslaughter

Katheeskaran Thavarasa died in his Hitchin flat earlier this year from stab wounds. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin and Harpenden MP accused of ‘careerism’ for new parliamentary private secretary role

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has been accused of
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists