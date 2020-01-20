Gallery

Letchworth 10 in full flight with paper aeroplane contest

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson Archant

Letchworth's finest amateur pilots marked the launch of 10 weeks of 'crazy' family activities on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 paper plane enthusiasts competed to throw the 'Longest Paper Aeroplane Flight' at The Arcade in Letchworth town centre - the first competition in a new 10-week schedule of diverse activities known as the Letchworth 10.

Chris Wilson, Letchworth Business Improvement District manager, hailed the afternoon as "even better than expected", and said that "some of the dads were rolling back the years and taking the whole thing very seriously".

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

The longest paper aeroplane flight was recorded by Brian Collins, who won with an impressive distance of 16.6 metres and took home the £200 prize money.

Next Saturday will see the Letchworth 10 move to Leys Square in the town centre, with the 'Best Two Minute Performance.' "It is going to be bigger and better, with £500 on offer for the winner," Chris said. "The description is open to interpretation - with anything from dancing to acting to any other unusual skill. It is going to be Letchworth's Got Talent."

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Visit loveletchworth.com/letchworth 10 for more information on how to enter.

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

You may also want to watch: