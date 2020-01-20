Advanced search

Gallery

Letchworth 10 in full flight with paper aeroplane contest

PUBLISHED: 13:06 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 20 January 2020

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Archant

Letchworth's finest amateur pilots marked the launch of 10 weeks of 'crazy' family activities on Saturday.

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt MargessonOver 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 paper plane enthusiasts competed to throw the 'Longest Paper Aeroplane Flight' at The Arcade in Letchworth town centre - the first competition in a new 10-week schedule of diverse activities known as the Letchworth 10.

Chris Wilson, Letchworth Business Improvement District manager, hailed the afternoon as "even better than expected", and said that "some of the dads were rolling back the years and taking the whole thing very seriously".

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt MargessonOver 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

The longest paper aeroplane flight was recorded by Brian Collins, who won with an impressive distance of 16.6 metres and took home the £200 prize money.

Next Saturday will see the Letchworth 10 move to Leys Square in the town centre, with the 'Best Two Minute Performance.' "It is going to be bigger and better, with £500 on offer for the winner," Chris said. "The description is open to interpretation - with anything from dancing to acting to any other unusual skill. It is going to be Letchworth's Got Talent."

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt MargessonOver 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Visit loveletchworth.com/letchworth 10 for more information on how to enter.

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt MargessonOver 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt MargessonOver 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt MargessonOver 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt MargessonOver 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt MargessonOver 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt MargessonOver 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt MargessonOver 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt MargessonOver 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

You may also want to watch:

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt MargessonOver 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

North Hertfordshire homes to benefit from free central heating scheme

NHDC has secured new funding which will see residents eligible for free central heating systems. Picture: supplied

Stevenage detective recognised for investigations into stabbings

A Stevenage detective has been recognised for his work on an investigation into a number of stabbings by a teenager. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal launched after Hitchin burglary

Police believe this man can help their investigation after a burglary at a property in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

North Hertfordshire homes to benefit from free central heating scheme

NHDC has secured new funding which will see residents eligible for free central heating systems. Picture: supplied

Stevenage detective recognised for investigations into stabbings

A Stevenage detective has been recognised for his work on an investigation into a number of stabbings by a teenager. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal launched after Hitchin burglary

Police believe this man can help their investigation after a burglary at a property in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the The Comet

Cambridge United 0-4 Stevenage: Boro thump rivals to move off the bottom of League Two

Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Letchworth 10 in full flight with paper aeroplane contest

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

Stevenage’s childhood obesity problem provides ‘great deal of food for thought’

Pupils in Stevenage have been consulted over the obesity problem in Stevenage, providing some valuable insight and innovative ideas for potential solutions. Picture: Pixabay.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists