Letchworth artist sculpts life-size Ebenezer Howard statue

PUBLISHED: 12:02 21 September 2019

Letchworth artist Peter Colvin and Chair of the Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation with life-size Ebenezer Howard statue at the Spriella Building. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Letchworth artist Peter Colvin and Chair of the Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation with life-size Ebenezer Howard statue at the Spriella Building. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

A life-size statue of Ebenezer Howard, the founder of Letchworth Garden City, was installed in the grounds of the Spirella Building earlier this week.

Peter Colvin has created a life-size statue of Ebenezer Howard. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage FoundationPeter Colvin has created a life-size statue of Ebenezer Howard. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

The bronze statue was sculpted by a Letchworth businessman, Peter Colvin, who donated it to the town's Heritage Foundation.

Measuring eight feet tall and weighing almost a tonne, the work commemorates the important contribution made by social reformer, Ebenezer Howard, in establishing Letchworth as the world's first Garden City in 1903.

Peter Colvin has created a life-size statue of Ebenezer Howard. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Mr Colvin commented: "I have no formal training in sculpture work, though after studying osteopathy and having lived and practised locally in Hitchin and Letchworth for 35 years,

Peter Colvin has created a life-size statue of Ebenezer Howard. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage FoundationPeter Colvin has created a life-size statue of Ebenezer Howard. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

"I developed an interest in the human form. I have always wanted to make a big bronze of an iconic figure and Ebenezer Howard was my first choice.

"I'm thrilled to see the work situated at Spirella, one of Letchworth's most iconic buildings."

Pam Burn, Chair of Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation, said: "We are very grateful to receive this generous donation from Mr Colvin and are pleased to present the sculpture prominently in the town for the community to enjoy."

To book a walking tour, call 01462 530350.

Stevenage charity opens fourth library in deprived Kenyan community

Villagers decorated the shipping container with colourful handprints. Picture: Lenka McAlinden.

Find out how Age Concern Stevenage could help you at grand reopening this weekend

Age Concern Stevenage has moved into the Indoor Market. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Hospice heroes swim, run, cycle and skydive their way to raising £20,000

HR consultant Liz Roe swam 21 miles two ways across Windermere Lake in Cumbria to raise money for the hospice. Picture: Courtesy of Liz Roe

